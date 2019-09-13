CPMC : Notification Letter to Registered Holder and Change Request Form

(Note)

CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 糧 包 裝 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 906)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通知信函

16 September 2019

Dear Registered Holder,

CPMC Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at http://www.cofcopack.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk(the "HKEX's website") or the arranged printed version(s) of Current Corporate Communication are enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication as appeared on the Company's website, by browsing through the HKEX's website or by referring to the attached printed version(s) (if applicable).

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communication either in printed form (English version only, Chinese version only or both English and Chinese versions) or to read the Company's Corporate Communication from the Company's website or HKEX's website (the "Website Version"), notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive a printed version or another language version of the Current Corporate Communication , please complete and sign on the change request form (the "Change Request Form") on the reverse side and return it by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong) or by hand delivery to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong . You may also send your request (specifying your name, address and request) via email to cpmc.ecom@computershare.com.hkor write to the Share Registrar.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's future Corporate Communication, please complete and sign on the Change Request Form on the reverse side and return it by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong) or by han d delivery to the Share Registrar. You may also send your request (specifying your name, address and request) via email to cpmc.ecom@computershare.com.hkor write to the Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communication but for any reason yo u have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2 862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email to cpmc.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board

CPMC Holdings Limited

Zhang Xin

Chairman and Executive Director

Note: Corporate Communication means any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, i ncluding but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位登記持有人：

中 糧 包 裝 控 股 有 限 公 司 （「本 公 司 」）

2019 年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司的網站 http://www.cofcopack.com 和香港聯合交易所有限公司的網站 www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交所網站」）或按安排 附上本次公司通訊之印刷本（如適用）。 閣下可在本公司的網站閱覽本次公司通訊、在聯交所網站瀏覽有關文件或參考隨附之印刷本（如適用）。

儘管 閣下早前曾向本公司作出公司通訊(附 註 )收取方式或語言版本的選擇，但仍可以隨時更改有關選擇，轉為收取印刷本（僅收取英文印刷本、僅收取中文印刷本 或同時收取英文及中文印刷本）或通過本公司的網站或聯交所網站瀏覽公司通訊（「網站版本」）。如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊的印刷本或另一語言印刷本，請填 妥在本函背面的變更申請表格（「變更申請表格」），並使用隨附之郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄則毋須貼上郵票）將填妥及簽署後的變更申請表格寄回，或親手交回本

公司股份過戶登記處（「股份過戶登記處」），香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。 閣下同時亦可將申請（註明 閣 下的姓名、地址及要求）以電郵方式發送到 cpmc.ecom@computershare.com.hk 或以書面方式通知股份過戶登記處。

如 閣下需要更改公司通訊收取方式或語言版本的選擇，請填妥在本函背面的變更申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤( 如在香港投寄則毋須貼上郵票)將填妥及簽 署後的變更申請表格寄回，或親手交回股份過戶登記處。閣下亦可將申請（註明 閣下的姓名、地址及要求）以電郵方式發送到 cpmc.ecom@computershare.com.hk 或

以書面方式通知股份過戶登記處，以更改日後收取公司通訊之收取方式及語言版本之選擇。如 閣下已選擇瀏覽網站版本以收取日後之公司通訊，但因任何理由未 能閱覽載於網站的本次公司通訊，本公司將應 閣下要求盡快向 閣下寄上所要求的本次公司通訊的印刷本，費用全免。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正的辦公時間內致電本公司的電話熱線(852) 2862 8688 或電郵至

cpmc.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

承 董 事 會 命

中 糧 包 裝 控 股 有 限 公 司

主 席 兼 執 行 董 事

張 新

謹 啓

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 1 6 日

附註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事報告書、本公司的年度賬目連同核數師 報告及(如適用)財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。