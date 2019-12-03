Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CPMC Holdings Limited    0906   HK0000057171

CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0906)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended: 30 November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:33am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 30/11/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

CPMC Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

03/12/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

(With effect from 3 March 2014, relevant concepts such as nominal (par) value and requirement for authorised capital have been abolished under the New Companies Ordinance.)

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00906

Description :

N/A

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$):

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,160,949,000

-

-

-

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

-

-

-

Balance at close of

the month

1,160,949,000

-

-

-

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

N/A

of options (HK$)

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed (Not Applicable)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) (Not Applicable)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

March 2019

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) (Not Applicable)

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

March 2019

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be

pursuant thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Nil

Nil

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Nil

Nil

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Nil

Nil

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Nil

Nil

March 2019

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be

pursuant thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Nil

Nil

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Nil

Nil

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Nil

Nil

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

issue

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Nil

Nil

March 2019

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be

pursuant thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

9. Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Nil

Nil

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

10. Other

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Nil

Nil

Total E. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

Nil

(Other class)

Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)

Nil

(2)

Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to

Nil

E):

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share

Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;

March 2019

  1. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  2. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  3. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  4. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  5. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: ______ Yim Ming Chung ____________

Title: __________ Company Secretary___________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

March 2019

Disclaimer

CPMC Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 09:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:33aMONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON M : 30 November 2019
PU
11/26CPMC : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holder and Request Form
PU
11/26CPMC : Notification Letter to Registered Holder and Change Request Form
PU
11/26CPMC : Form of Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11/26(I) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION : Financial Services Agreement with COFCO F..
PU
11/01MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON M : 31 October 2019
PU
10/02MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON M : 30 September 2019
PU
09/13CPMC : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holder and Request Form
PU
09/13CPMC : Notification Letter to Registered Holder and Change Request Form
PU
09/02MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON M : 31 August 2019
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 6 918 M
EBIT 2019 486 M
Net income 2019 289 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 3 517 M
Chart CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CPMC Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,83  CNY
Last Close Price 3,03  CNY
Spread / Highest target -6,76%
Spread / Average Target -6,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ye Zhang General Manager & Executive Director
Xin Zhang Chairman
Xiao Yan Yang General Manager-Financial Department
Yuk Wo Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuan Zhou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.42%500
BALL CORPORATION43.67%21 522
BRAMBLES LIMITED23.55%13 282
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION43.33%10 751
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.82.22%10 093
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.13.48%7 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group