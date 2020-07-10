Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Malaysia palm oil stockpile down 6.3% at end-June, MPOB says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 12:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Sime Darby Plantation worker shows palm oil fruits at a plantation in Pulau Carey

Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of June fell 6.33% from the previous month, at 1.90 million tonnes, industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Friday.

June crude palm oil production grew 14.2% from May to 1.89 million tonnes.

Palm oil exports surged 24.9% from May to 1.71 million tonnes, according to MPOB data.

A Reuters poll had pegged June inventories to fall 5% from the month before to 1.94 million tonnes. Production was forecast to grow 8%.

Exports were expected to surge 20.6%, hitting a 10-month high, as key buyers restock on the edible oil amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.27% 557.75 End-of-day quote.-20.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.85% 42.03 Delayed Quote.-34.89%
WTI -0.93% 39.235 Delayed Quote.-34.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
12:56aMalaysia's June Palm Oil Exports 1.71 Million Tons; Up 25% -MPOB
DJ
12:46aMalaysia palm oil stockpile down 6.3% at end-June, MPOB says
RE
07/08Malaysia's Sime Darby to look into report of forced labour in call for U.S. i..
RE
07/07Indian households shun downmarket palm oil, cutting demand in lockdown
RE
07/03Malaysia's central bank seen cutting key rate again as pandemic persists - Re..
RE
07/02UN FAO : Food Prices Rise for First Time This Year
DJ
07/02World food price index rises in June, first increase in 2020 - U.N.
RE
07/01Malaysia to file WTO legal action against EU over restrictions on palm biofue..
RE
06/29Indonesia's Pertamina to start production of B100 biodiesel next year - CEO
RE
06/29Malaysia Trade Balance Rebounds to Surplus in May
DJ
More news
Chart CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group