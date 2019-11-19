Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

palm oil : Malaysian palm oil to meet new EU food safety levels by 2021 - minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan

Malaysia, the second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia, will enforce regulations to ensure that by 2021 its palm oil meets new food safety standards under consideration by the European Union, a minister said on Tuesday.

The EU is considering setting new limits by an as-yet unspecified date on food contaminants in refined fats and oils, and is discussing imposing a safety level for so-called 3-MCPD esters found in palm oil.

The European Food Safety Authority has said the esters raise potential health concerns.

"The palm oil industry in Malaysia has been instructed (by the government) to adhere to the EU-prescribed level of 3-MCPDE of 2.5 ppm for food products by 2021," Malaysia's minister of primary industries, Teresa Kok, told an industry event, referring to contaminants in milligrams per kilo of oil.

"We are now in the process of enforcing several regulations to ensure that palm oil produced meets the acceptable safety level for 3-MCPDE."

Malaysia last month said new EU rules could hurt demand for palm oil in food - which accounts for nearly 70% of global consumption of the oil, and where it is used in products such as bread and chocolate spread.

The $60 billion palm industry is often blamed for stripping tropical rainforest, and the EU this year introduced a law to phase out palm oil from renewable fuel by 2030 due to deforestation concerns. Malaysia and Indonesia have said they plan to challenge the law at the World Trade Organisation.

The EU biodiesel market is worth an estimated 9 billion euros ($10 billion) a year.

"Despite our best efforts, if certain importing countries choose to impose discriminatory trade barriers against palm oil producing countries, we not must not keep silent nor hesitate to take counter measures," Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said at the same event on Tuesday.

Kok said 60% of the country's total oil palm planted area had received the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification, which requires growers to meet certain standards regarding environmental protection and workers' rights.

The Southeast Asian country aims for 70% oil palm areas to have received MSPO certification by February, Kok said.

She reiterated the Malaysian Palm Oil Board's warning of legal action or licence cancellation if palm mills and growers with plantations of 100 acres and more are not certified by Jan. 1.

Kok said on Monday certification among smallholder farmers, who account for nearly 40% of Malaysia's total palm oil production, was particularly low because of concerns they would not be able to recover the high costs of complying with the regulations.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Joseph Sipalan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
02:02aPALM OIL : Malaysian palm oil to meet new EU food safety levels by 2021 - minist..
RE
11/18SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Malaysia falls as new palm oil rules set to kick in; oth..
RE
11/18LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/18Malaysia says palm oil industry challenged to meet green standards by 2020
RE
11/14EXCLUSIVE : India resumes buying Malaysian palm oil as Kuala Lumpur offers disco..
RE
11/10Malaysia's October Palm Oil Exports 1.64 Million Tons; Up 16% -MPOB
DJ
11/07Total palm oil output of Indonesia, Malaysia seen flat in 2020 - analyst Mist..
RE
11/04GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/04Corn Leads Grains Lower Amid Forecasts of Milder Midwest Weather
DJ
11/03Malaysia's Trade Surplus Narrowed in September on Weak Exports, Higher Import..
DJ
More news
Chart CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group