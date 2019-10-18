Log in
CPPGroup : Price Monitoring Extension

10/18/2019 | 07:25am EDT

RNS Number : 4137Q

CPPGroup Plc

18 October 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

CPP Group plc published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 11:24:11 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 121 M
EBIT 2019 1,77 M
Net income 2019 0,30 M
Finance 2019 19,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,10x
Capitalization 32,0 M
Chart CPPGROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
CPPGroup Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPPGROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,15  GBp
Last Close Price 3,71  GBp
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Carl Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Douglas Lapthorne Non-Executive Chairman
Oliver Walter Laird Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Justine Emma Shaw Executive Director & Director-People & Culture
Mark William Hamlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPPGROUP PLC-45.04%41
CINTAS CORPORATION59.73%27 772
TELEPERFORMANCE41.26%12 847
EDENRED34.16%11 657
BUREAU VERITAS SA21.83%10 772
RENTOKIL INITIAL34.34%10 729
