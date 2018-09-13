CPS Technologies Corp. Announces $5M in New Hermetic Packaging Business from Key Customers

NORTON, Mass., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq:CPSH), the world leader in combining metals and ceramics to improve performance and reliability in electrical systems, is pleased to announce receipt of purchase orders, sourcing and pricing agreements with key customers in our Hermetic Packaging Product Line for use in Aerospace, Defense and Power Electronics, currently forecast at more than $5M through the end of 2019.



“The inflow of orders through successful negotiations of purchase orders and multi-year pricing agreements with our largest hermetic packaging customers in the United States, Europe and Asia clearly validates our market focus and is an affirmation of the superior value proposition our products provide. These agreements ensure our majority market share position with these key customers through 2019,” according to Cheryl Oliveira, CPS Technologies VP of Sales.

Added CPS Technologies Senior VP of Sales & Marketing Tom Breen, "CPS is pleased with this strong and growing order flow from both existing and new customers, which supports our continued growth and sales strategies in these markets based on our best-in-class product performance, quality and customer service.”

About CPS Technologies Corporation:

CPS is a global leader in producing metal-matrix composite components used to improve reliability and performance of various electrical systems. CPS is a leading supplier of conventional and AlSiC hermetic packages for military and commercial applications, focused on DC-DC converters for the Power Industry. CPS products are also used in motor controllers for hybrid and electric vehicles, high-speed trains, subway cars and wind turbines, as well as heat spreaders in internet switches, routers and high-performance microprocessors. CPS armor products are used to defeat the most advanced threats to ground, airborne and naval platforms.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which we are unable to predict or control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no duty to update our forward-looking statements.

