Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CPS Technologies Corporation    CPSH

CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(CPSH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPS Technologies Corporation Establishes New $2.5 Million Credit Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
09/26/2019 | 04:54pm EDT

NORTON, Mass., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH) today announced that it has entered into a new three year $2.5 million credit facility with The Massachusetts Business Development Corporation.  The new credit facility replaces the $1.25 million credit facility with Santander Bank, due to expire on September 30, 2019.  Net availability under the facility will be 80% of eligible accounts receivable and is secured by accounts receivable, inventory and other assets of the company.

Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Our new credit facility provides us with additional access to capital and provides us with more flexibility in meeting the needs of our expected growth.  We are now able to include most of our foreign accounts receivable in the eligible accounts receivable category, significantly increasing our availability over that of our previous credit facility.  Payment terms with some foreign customers are quite long; the increased availability of this credit facility will allow us to stop offering discounts for earlier payment to certain customers which will have a positive impact on both our top and bottom line.   We are pleased to be working with The Massachusetts Business Development Corporation and believe they will be able to meet our capital needs for the foreseeable future.”

About CPS

CPS Technologies Corporation is a global leader in producing metal-matrix composite components used to improve the reliability and performance of various electrical systems. CPS products are used in motor controllers for hybrid and electric vehicles, high-speed trains, subway cars and wind turbines. They are also used as heat spreaders in internet switches, routers and high-performance microprocessors. CPS also develops and produces metal-matrix composite armor.

Safe Harbor
Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2019 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS Technologies Corporation
Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
Telephone: (508) 222-0614
Web Site: www.alsic.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATI
04/02Cps technologies corp. announces change in venue for its 2020 annual meeting ..
GL
03/13CPS TECHNOLOGIES COR : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
03/05CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP/DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
03/04CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
GL
03/02CPS TECHNOLOGIES : Conference Call Notification
AQ
01/30CPS Technologies Product Line Growth and Fourth Quarter Update
GL
01/07CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Addition to the Sales Team
GL
2019CPS TECHNOLOGIES COR : DE/ MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
2019CPS TECHNOLOGIES : 2019 oct 31 cps technologies corporation announces third quar..
PU
2019CPS TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
More news
Chart CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CPS Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Grant C. Bennett President, CEO, Treasurer & Director
Francis J. Hughes Chairman
Charlie Da Rosa Vice President-Operations
Charles K. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
Sam Meter Head-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-5.94%13
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.81%78 504
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-11.19%47 525
EATON CORPORATION PLC-18.29%31 965
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.04%30 617
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-35.23%29 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group