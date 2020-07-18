Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  CPT Global Limited    CGO   AU000000CGO7

CPT GLOBAL LIMITED

(CGO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/17
0.11 AUD   +10.00%
08:56aCPT GLOBAL : Daily share buy-back notice – Appendix 3E
PU
2019CPT GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019CPT GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPT Global : Daily share buy-back notice – Appendix 3E

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 08:56am EDT

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

CPT Global Limited

16083090895

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

27 August 2019 (Appendix 3D)

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day

Previous day

3

Number of shares/units bought

26,799

2,000

back or if buy-back is an equal

access scheme, in relation to

which acceptances have been

received

4

Total consideration paid or

$2,893.90

$230

payable for the shares/units

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market

highest price paid: $0.11

highest price paid: $0.115

buy-back

date: 26 June 2020

lowest price paid: $0.105

lowest price paid: $0.115

date: 25 June 2020

highest price allowed

under rule 7.33: $0.115

Participation by directors

  • Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

  • If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy- back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date: 30 June 2020

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Grant Sincock

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

CPT Global Limited published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 12:55:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CPT GLOBAL LIMITED
08:56aCPT GLOBAL : Daily share buy-back notice – Appendix 3E
PU
2019CPT GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019CPT GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018CPT GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2014CPT GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2012CPT GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2011CPT GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 28,4 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net income 2019 0,99 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
Net cash 2019 1,24 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,69x
Yield 2019 3,75%
Capitalization 4,21 M 2,94 M 2,94 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,12x
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart CPT GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CPT Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard Tuddenham Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Frederick Sheppard Grimwade Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Lockstone Global Head-Delivery & Operations
Grant Sincock Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Nigel Sandiford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPT GLOBAL LIMITED-51.11%3
ACCENTURE5.40%141 197
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.66%111 084
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.81%110 185
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.43%63 435
VMWARE, INC.-7.81%58 638
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group