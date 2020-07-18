CPT Global : Daily share buy-back notice – Appendix 3E

Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
(except minimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
|
Name of entity
|
|
ABN/ARSN
|
|
|
|
CPT Global Limited
|
|
16083090895
|
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
|
Information about buy-back
|
|
1
|
Type of buy-back
|
|
On market
|
2
|
Date Appendix 3C was given to
|
|
|
27 August 2019 (Appendix 3D)
|
|
ASX
|
|
|
|
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
|
|
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
|
3
|
Number of shares/units bought
|
|
|
|
|
26,799
|
2,000
|
|
back or if buy-back is an equal
|
|
|
|
access scheme, in relation to
|
|
|
|
which acceptances have been
|
|
|
|
received
|
|
|
4
|
Total consideration paid or
|
|
|
|
|
$2,893.90
|
$230
|
|
payable for the shares/units
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
|
5
|
If buy-back is an on-market
|
|
|
|
|
highest price paid: $0.11
|
highest price paid: $0.115
|
|
buy-back
|
date: 26 June 2020
|
|
|
|
lowest price paid: $0.105
|
lowest price paid: $0.115
|
|
|
date: 25 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
highest price allowed
|
|
|
|
under rule 7.33: $0.115
|
|
|
|
Participation by directors
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
-
If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy- back.
-
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
|
Sign here:
|
Date: 30 June 2020
|
|
(Company secretary)
|
Print name:
|
Grant Sincock
|
|
|
