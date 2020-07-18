CPT Global : Daily share buy-back notice – Appendix 3E

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity ABN/ARSN CPT Global Limited 16083090895

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back 1 Type of buy-back On market 2 Date Appendix 3C was given to 27 August 2019 (Appendix 3D) ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day Previous day 3 Number of shares/units bought 26,799 2,000 back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received 4 Total consideration paid or $2,893.90 $230 payable for the shares/units