CPU SOFTWAREHOUSE AG    CPU2   DE000A0WMPN8

CPU SOFTWAREHOUSE AG (CPU2)
    
12/27 05:56:24 pm
1.69 EUR   -7.14%
CPU Softwarehouse AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/27/2018 | 07:30pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2018 / 19:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Wicking'sche Versicherungs-Vermittlung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Günther
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CPU Softwarehouse AG

b) LEI
529900PILNXTORHTOT83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPN8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.69 EUR 1176.24 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.6900 EUR 1176.2400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


27.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPU Softwarehouse AG
August-Wessels-Straße 23
86156 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.cpu-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48019  27.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
Chart CPU SOFTWAREHOUSE AG
CPU Softwarehouse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Heinz Chairman-Management Board
Heiko Frank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tobias Hörmann Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Beyer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Stampfer Manager-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPU SOFTWAREHOUSE AG25.43%0
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-27.40%101 231
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES39.94%100 855
ACCENTURE-9.20%92 517
VMWARE, INC.21.98%62 660
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING8.97%55 898
