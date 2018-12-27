CPU Softwarehouse AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.12.2018 / 19:24

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Wicking'sche Versicherungs-Vermittlung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Bernd Last name(s): Günther Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CPU Softwarehouse AG

b) LEI

529900PILNXTORHTOT83

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0WMPN8

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.69 EUR 1176.24 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.6900 EUR 1176.2400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart MIC: XSTU

