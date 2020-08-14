Log in
CR CONSTRUCTION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1582)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/13
0.53 HKD   +8.16%
Construction : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE

08/14/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited

華 營 建 築 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1582)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by CR Construction Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to provide its shareholders and potential investors with the latest business development of the Group.

The Company is pleased to announce that CR Construction Company Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, had executed a letter of acceptance in respect of a tender awarded for the main contract of a proposed industrial development in Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong for a contract sum of approximately HK$1 billion, under which the Group will act as the main contractor to provide building construction works. It is currently expected that the project will be commenced in August 2020.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited

Guan Manyu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has five executive directors, namely Mr. Guan Manyu, Mr. Li Kar Yin, Ms. Chu Ping, Mr. Law Ming Kin, Mr. Chan Tak Yiu; one non-executive director, namely Mr. Yang Haojiang; and three independent non-executive directors, namely The Honourable Tse Wai Chun Paul JP, Mr. Li Ka Fai David and Mr. Ho Man Yiu Ivan.

CR Construction Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2019 4 834 M 624 M 624 M
Net income 2019 58,5 M 7,55 M 7,55 M
Net cash 2019 147 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,47x
Yield 2019 7,46%
Capitalization 265 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 655
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart CR CONSTRUCTION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CR Construction Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kar Yin Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manyu Guan Executive Chairman
Kwok Woon Li Technical Director
Ping Chu Executive Director
Ming Kin Law Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CR CONSTRUCTION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.90%34
TOPBUILD CORP.48.24%4 858
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.29.07%2 615
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)11.27%2 365
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD97.58%1 516
REFRIGERATION ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING CORPORATION-2.75%461
