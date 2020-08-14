Construction : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited

華 營 建 築 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1582)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by CR Construction Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to provide its shareholders and potential investors with the latest business development of the Group.

The Company is pleased to announce that CR Construction Company Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, had executed a letter of acceptance in respect of a tender awarded for the main contract of a proposed industrial development in Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong for a contract sum of approximately HK$1 billion, under which the Group will act as the main contractor to provide building construction works. It is currently expected that the project will be commenced in August 2020.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited

Guan Manyu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has five executive directors, namely Mr. Guan Manyu, Mr. Li Kar Yin, Ms. Chu Ping, Mr. Law Ming Kin, Mr. Chan Tak Yiu; one non-executive director, namely Mr. Yang Haojiang; and three independent non-executive directors, namely The Honourable Tse Wai Chun Paul JP, Mr. Li Ka Fai David and Mr. Ho Man Yiu Ivan.