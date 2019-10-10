Log in
CRA International : Charles River Associates (CRA) Enhances Labor & Employment Practice

10/10/2019

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced the addition of Hossein Borhani to the firm’s Labor & Employment Practice as a Vice President. Dr. Borhani will be based in CRA’s San Francisco, CA office.

Dr. Borhani was previously a Director at ERS Group where he led the West Coast Labor and Employment office. He has testified as an expert witness in court and other judicial settings on employment-related matters. Dr. Borhani has worked on statistical and economic analysis in large class action cases involving claims of discrimination in employment, housing, and mortgage lending. He has also consulted on employment issues under the Fair Labor Standards Act and analyzed pricing issues in antitrust litigation.

“We are pleased to welcome Hossein to our Labor & Employment Practice,” said Paul Maleh, CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “His expertise in a wide range of employment-related matters will strengthen CRA’s client offerings.”

Matthew Thompson, CRA’s Labor & Employment Practice Leader, added, “I look forward to having Hossein join our team. He will greatly enhance our team’s presence on the west coast and allow us to serve more clients.”

Dr. Borhani’s experience extends to academia. He has presented various research papers at the American Statistical Association and American Economic Association meetings and has published in the Proceedings of the American Statistical Association. Dr. Borhani has taught statistics as an adjunct professor at Florida State University. He was also a regular guest lecturer in a graduate course on economic and statistical consulting at the Economics Department of Florida State University before moving to San Francisco in 2004.

Dr. Borhani holds a PhD in Economics from Florida State University.

CRA’s Labor & Employment Practice

CRA provides in-depth analysis, expert reports, testimony, and advisory services to law firms, companies—both large and small—and government agencies involved in complex labor and employment disputes. We also assist employers by conducting proactive studies of employment and contracting practices, monitoring consent decrees and settlement agreements, and designing systems to track employment practices.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trademark of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements in this press release concerning the addition of Hossein Borhani, CRA’s labor & employment consulting offering, and future business Hossein Borhani may generate for CRA and statements using the terms “strengthen,” or similar expressions are “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties. Information contained in these forward-looking statements is inherently uncertain, and actual performance and results may differ materially due to many important factors. Such factors that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made by CRA include, among others, the failure to generate engagements for us; dependence on the growth of our litigation or consulting practice, including in labor & employment; the potential loss of clients; the demand environment; global economic conditions; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; and intense competition, as well as other potential factors that could affect our financial results are included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading “Risk Factors.” We cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, and we do not intend to do so.


© Business Wire 2019
