CRA International : Parker Normann Becomes a Senior Consultant to the Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice at Charles River Associates (CRA)

05/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced Parker Normann has become a Senior Consultant to its Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice. Dr. Normann is affiliated with CRA’s Washington, DC office.

Dr. Normann has more than 20 years of consulting and testifying experience in antitrust litigation, mergers, and regulatory matters for a variety of industries. Recognized for his ability to present complex economic concepts clearly to various audiences, Dr. Normann has provided expert oral and written testimony at trial, in Federal Court, and before the U.S. Federal antitrust agencies. He has submitted expert reports at all stages of antitrust litigation, including class certification, liability, and damages, as well as consulted on numerous mergers and acquisitions involving multijurisdictional agency review. Prior to joining CRA, Dr. Normann was a Partner at Edgeworth Economics and before that, a Vice President at CapAnalysis.

“We are very pleased to have Parker choose CRA for his consulting practice,” said CRA’s Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice Leader Margaret Sanderson. “Parker is a persuasive testifying expert with a broad range of experience working on disputes in many different industries. He will enhance our talented team of litigation-oriented consultants that provide expert economic analysis to U.S. clients.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Parker,” said CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh. “He will provide additional breadth to CRA’s litigation consulting capabilities.”

Dr. Normann holds a PhD in Economics from George Mason University and a master’s degree from Murray State University.

About CRA’s Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice

CRA’s competition economists provide economic analysis and testimony in competition matters around the world. Many have served in government antitrust agencies and are members of premier academic, economic, and law faculties. Their experience extends to many industries, including health care, energy, computer hardware/software, retailing, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, entertainment, transportation, natural resources, sports, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and consumer products.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements in this press release concerning the addition of Parker Normann, CRA’s Antitrust & Competition Economics practice, future business Parker Normann may generate for CRA and statements using the terms “enhance” or similar expressions are “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties. Information contained in these forward-looking statements is inherently uncertain, and actual performance and results may differ materially due to many important factors. Such factors that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made by CRA include, among others, the failure to generate engagements for us; dependence on the growth of our litigation or strategy consulting practice, including in forensic services; the potential loss of clients; the demand environment; global economic conditions; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; and intense competition, as well as other potential factors that could affect our financial results are included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading “Risk Factors.” We cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, and we do not intend to do so.


© Business Wire 2020
