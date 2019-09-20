Charles River Associates : (CRA) Enhances Energy Practice

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced the addition of David DesLauriers as a Vice President in the firm’s Energy Practice. Mr. DesLauriers will be based in CRA’s Boston, MA office.

Mr. DesLauriers brings over two decades of experience advising executive management of investor-owned utilities on rates and pricing, regulatory affairs and strategy, rate design, revenue requirements, cost of service and cost allocation, and regulatory compliance and market planning topics. He has provided expert testimony on issues such as utility cost of service, rate design, and regulatory policy and compliance matters to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and in state and Canadian provincial jurisdictions.

He was most recently Director in the Energy Advisory and Planning practice at Black & Veatch Management Consulting, LLC. In the past few years, Mr. DesLauriers has led and provided oral testimony in several higher-profile regulated electric rate setting proceedings addressing cost of service, rate design, and regulatory policy involving distributed energy resources and distributed generation rate setting topics and other matters for clients across the United States.

“We’re excited to welcome David to our Energy Practice,” said Paul Maleh, CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “David’s regulatory acumen and testifying expertise alongside his practical rate-setting experience will strengthen CRA’s ability to deliver effective and supportable services to our clients in the utility space.”

Mr. DesLauriers is an active member of the Energy Bar Association’s Electricity Regulation Committee. He is a frequent speaker at energy industry conferences and has published articles in the energy trade press and is a regular contributor to the Energy Law Journal. Mr. DesLauriers holds a BA in Economics from College of the Holy Cross and an MBA – Awarded with Distinction from Babson College's F.W. Olin School of Business Management.

About CRA's Energy Practice

CRA’s Energy Practice blends decades of industry knowledge with world-class economic and analytical expertise. Investors, executives, and litigators from across the energy sector have turned to CRA for expert advice in hundreds of successful engagements. CRA’s expertise is grounded in a comprehensive understanding of the energy sector, including electricity and gas markets, litigation and regulatory support, market analytics and strategy, energy asset and enterprise valuation, and energy trading and risk management.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a trademark of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements in this press release concerning the addition of David DesLauriers, CRA’s energy consulting offering, and future business David DesLauriers may generate for CRA and statements using the terms “strengthen,” or similar expressions are “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties. Information contained in these forward-looking statements is inherently uncertain, and actual performance and results may differ materially due to many important factors. Such factors that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made by CRA include, among others, the failure to generate engagements for us; dependence on the growth of our litigation or consulting practice, including in energy; the potential loss of clients; the demand environment; global economic conditions; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; and intense competition, as well as other potential factors that could affect our financial results are included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading “Risk Factors.” We cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, and we do not intend to do so.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005251/en/