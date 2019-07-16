Charles River Associates : (CRA) Welcomes Back Lilla D. Csorgo to its Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced Lilla D. Csorgo has rejoined CRA as a Senior Consultant in its Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice, working from Wellington, New Zealand and associated with the Sydney, Australia office.

Dr. Csorgo has more than 25 years of experience in the competition industry. Most recently, she was the Head of Economics and Policy for the Hong Kong Competition Commission and prior to that, she was the Chief Economist for the New Zealand Commerce Commission. Before joining the Commerce Commission in 2011, Dr. Csorgo was a vice president with CRA’s Competition Practice in Toronto, Canada, an economic adviser to the Commissioner of the Canadian Competition Bureau, and an Economist Member at the Canadian Competition Tribunal.

CRA’s Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice Leader Margaret Sanderson said, “Lilla’s most recent experience as a senior manager within the Hong Kong and New Zealand competition agencies adds to her already rich experience addressing the competitive effects of different business conduct within a wide range of industries. She will strengthen the credentials of CRA teams providing advice to clients in the Asia-Pacific, while also offering economic analysis to clients with matters before other world agencies.”

Dr. Csorgo has extensive experience in competition policy and regulation in both the public and private sectors, and her experience includes work on microeconomic matters in New Zealand, Canada, Europe and the United States, the development of Thai competition law enforcement guidelines, and World Bank, OECD and Asian Development Bank workshops in Indonesia, the Philippines, Costa Rica, South Korea, and Eastern Europe.

In addition, Dr. Csorgo has conducted analyses across several industries, including software, mining, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, retail, banking, media, and dairy.

“CRA is pleased to welcome Lilla back,” said CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh. “Her comprehensive knowledge of the theory and application of microeconomics will serve our clients well.”

Dr. Csorgo holds a BA in Economics from McGill University and a PhD in Economics from University of Toronto.

About CRA’s Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice

CRA’s competition economists provide economic analysis and testimony in competition matters around the world. Many have served in government antitrust agencies and are members of premier academic, economic, and law faculties. Their experience extends to many industries, including health care, energy, computer hardware/software, retailing, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, entertainment, transportation, natural resources, sports, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and consumer products.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

