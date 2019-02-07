Charles River Associates : (CRA) to Host Fourth-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on February 28

Charles
River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic,
financial, and management consulting services, today announced that
the Company will webcast its fourth-quarter 2018 financial results
conference call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The
conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Paul
Maleh and Chief Financial Officer Chad
Holmes.
To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the “Investor
Relations” section of the Company’s website at http://www.crai.com.
To listen to the call via telephone, dial (877) 709-8155 or (201)
689-8881. Prior to the call, CRA will post the press release announcing
its fourth-quarter 2018 financial results and supplemental financial
information, including prepared CFO remarks, on the “Investor
Relations” section of its website. An archived
version of the webcast, press release, and financial information will be
available on CRA’s website for one year.
About Charles River Associates (CRA)
Charles River
Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic,
financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients
on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and
regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical
business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients
have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and
industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems.
Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed
information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of
CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com.
