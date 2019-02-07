Log in
CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CRAI)
Charles River Associates : (CRA) to Host Fourth-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on February 28

02/07/2019 | 08:31am EST

Conference Call to be Webcast Live at 10:00 a.m. ET

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that the Company will webcast its fourth-quarter 2018 financial results conference call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh and Chief Financial Officer Chad Holmes.

To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at http://www.crai.com. To listen to the call via telephone, dial (877) 709-8155 or (201) 689-8881. Prior to the call, CRA will post the press release announcing its fourth-quarter 2018 financial results and supplemental financial information, including prepared CFO remarks, on the “Investor Relations” section of its website. An archived version of the webcast, press release, and financial information will be available on CRA’s website for one year.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)
Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.