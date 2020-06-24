Log in
CRA International, Inc.    CRAI

CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CRAI)
Charles River Associates : (CRA) to Present at the Sidoti Inaugural Microcap Virtual Investor Conference

06/24/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that the Company will be participating in Sidoti & Company’s Inaugural Microcap Virtual Investor Conference being held on June 30, 2020. CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh will be presenting at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Online attendees will be able to submit questions as part of a virtual Q&A session. Additionally, Mr. Maleh, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Mahoney and Chief Corporate Development Officer Chad Holmes will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors. To arrange a meeting, please contact Sidoti & Company via conference@sidoti.com.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)
Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
