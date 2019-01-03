Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CRA International, Inc.    CRAI

CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CRAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/02 10:00:00 pm
43.36 USD   +1.90%
2016CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2013CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities' PIPP RFP Auction: Information Sessions for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, January 9, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 02:31pm CET

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that an RFP auction process will be conducted for FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE: FE) Ohio utilities to procure full requirements service for their Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) customers. The winning PIPP supplier will be obligated to serve all of the PIPP load for the 12-month delivery period June 2019 through May 2020.

The PIPP RFP auction process will be managed by PIPP RFP Manager CRA International, Inc. d/b/a Charles River Associates. The PIPP RFP auction is being conducted pursuant to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s Finding and Order on procurements for PIPP customers (Case No. 16-247-EL-UNC) which was issued on March 2, 2016.

The Information Session for prospective bidders is scheduled for Wednesday, January 9, 2019. Instructions to join the Webcast session are available on the PIPP RFP Auction Information Website at www.firstenergypipprfp.com. PIPP Supplier Applications from prospective bidders will be accepted starting January 9, 2019 and are due no later than January 25. Bids from Registered Bidders will be submitted on February 4, 2019.

Additional information about the auction process can be found at the Information Website at www.firstenergypipprfp.com.

About CRA International, Inc. and its Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice

CRA is a global consulting firm specializing in litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. CRA’s Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice offers businesses, governments, bidders, and other market participants extensive experience in auction and market design, implementation, monitoring, and participation. More information about CRA’s Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice is available at www.auctions.crai.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
02:31pFIRSTENERGY OHIO UTILITIES' PIPP RFP : Information Sessions for Prospective Bidd..
BU
2018CRA INTERNATIONAL : Helps NIPSCO Develop Their 2018 Integrated Resource Plan
BU
2018CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CRA INTERNATIONAL : Charles River Associates Expands Insurance Economics Consult..
BU
2018FIRSTENERGY OHIO UTILITIES' ELECTRIC : Information Session for Prospective Bidde..
BU
2018CRA INTERNATIONAL : Charles River Associates (CRA) to Present at the Southwest I..
BU
2018CHARLES RIVER ASSOCIATES : (CRA) Sponsors Multiple Presentations on Issues in Li..
BU
2018CHARLES RIVER ASSOCIATES : (CRA) Announces Conference Presentation on Strategies..
BU
2018FIRSTENERGY'S PENNSYLVANIA DEFAULT S : Information Session for Prospective Bidde..
BU
2018CRA INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 412 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,65
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 351 M
Chart CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CRA International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 76,0 $
Spread / Average Target 75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Abraham Maleh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rowland T. Moriarty Chairman
Chad Michael Holmes Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William F. Concannon Independent Director
Robert W. Holthausen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.00%351
WORLDPAY INC7.04%23 642
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.30%17 809
LG CORP--.--%10 530
INTERTEK GROUP0.35%9 760
TELEPERFORMANCE-0.79%9 097
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.