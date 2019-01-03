FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities' PIPP RFP Auction: Information Sessions for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, January 9, 2019

CRA
International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic,
financial, and management consulting services, today announced that
an RFP auction process will be conducted for FirstEnergy Corp.’s
(NYSE: FE) Ohio utilities to procure full requirements service for their
Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) customers. The winning PIPP
supplier will be obligated to serve all of the PIPP load for the
12-month delivery period June 2019 through May 2020.
The PIPP RFP auction process will be managed by PIPP RFP Manager CRA
International, Inc. d/b/a Charles River Associates. The PIPP RFP auction
is being conducted pursuant to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s
Finding and Order on procurements for PIPP customers (Case No.
16-247-EL-UNC) which was issued on March 2, 2016.
The Information Session for prospective bidders is scheduled for
Wednesday, January 9, 2019. Instructions to join the Webcast session are
available on the PIPP RFP Auction Information Website at www.firstenergypipprfp.com.
PIPP Supplier Applications from prospective bidders will be accepted
starting January 9, 2019 and are due no later than January 25. Bids from
Registered Bidders will be submitted on February 4, 2019.
Additional information about the auction process can be found at the
Information Website at www.firstenergypipprfp.com.
About CRA International, Inc. and its Auctions & Competitive Bidding
Practice
CRA is a global consulting firm specializing in litigation,
regulatory, financial, and management consulting. CRA advises
clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and
regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical
business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients
have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and
industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems.
Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed
information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of
CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com.
CRA’s Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice offers businesses,
governments, bidders, and other market participants extensive experience
in auction and market design, implementation, monitoring, and
participation. More information about CRA’s Auctions & Competitive
Bidding Practice is available at www.auctions.crai.com.
