Cracker Barrel Old Country Store : Armed Services YMCA Receives Grant from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation

The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation is partnering with the Armed Services YMCA to provide a $10,000grant in support of healthy food distribution, nutrition education and emergency food assistance programs at Armed Services YMCA branches at Fort Bragg, North Carolinaand Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation grant will be used to combat hunger among military families. It also alleviates financial strain military families experience due to deployment, relocation, and spouse unemployment.

'At Cracker Barrel, our main philanthropic focus is supporting members of America's armed forces and their families,' said Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation Executive Director Sloane Lucas. 'We are pleased to support food programs in two military communities through this grant and are looking forward to helping the Armed Services YMCA make a lasting difference in people's lives.'

Armed Services YMCAs at Fort Braggand Fort Campbellwill serve nutritious meals, distribute recipes, and demonstrate healthy cooking to maximize the impact of their food distribution.

Like Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation, the Armed Services YMCA seeks to reduce food insecurity among military families. The foundation's assistance positively impacts the military readiness of junior enlisted service members, and the resilience of military families. Nourished and healthy, service members can better perform their missions and their families are better equipped to deal with the upheavals of military life.

'We thank Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation for giving our service members at Fort Braggand Fort Campbellgreater access to food and nutrition education,' William French, President/CEO Armed Services YMCA, said. 'To invest in our service members and their families is to invest in the safety and well-being of our country.'

During the last 26 years, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation has awarded millions of dollars to support nonprofits and charitable programs.

ABOUT ARMED SERVICES YMCA:The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2018, we engaged more than 225,000 people in our programs and delivered nearly 1 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. Whether providing respite child care for parents in need, summer camps for kids, or assisting with emergency needs, the Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family. https://www.asymca.org/