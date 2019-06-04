Cracker Barrel Old Country Store : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2019 RESULTS, INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND, AND AUTHORIZES SHARE REPURCHASES

LEBANON, Tenn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ('Cracker Barrel' or the 'Company') (Nasdaq: CBRL) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 ended May 3, 2019.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Comparable store restaurant sales growth of 1.3% and traffic of -1.8% outperformed the casual dining industry.

Earnings per diluted share were $2.09, a 3.0% increase compared to $2.03 in the prior year third quarter.

The Company announced its Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend to $1.30 per share on the Company's common stock, which represents a 4.0% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share.

The Board of Directors also declared a special dividend of $3.00 per share on the Company's common stock and authorized new share repurchases for up to $50 million of the Company's outstanding common stock.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer Sandra B. Cochran said, 'I am pleased that we again delivered positive comparable store restaurant sales growth and outperformed the casual dining industry. Our teams continued to make progress on key initiatives, and I am encouraged by our performance, in particular with the early results of our new Signature Fried Chicken initiative.'

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Revenue

The Company reported total revenue of $739.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, representing an increase of 2.5% over the third quarter of the prior year. Cracker Barrel comparable store restaurant sales increased 1.3%, representing a 3.1% increase in average check and a 1.8% decrease in comparable store restaurant traffic. The average menu price increase for the quarter was approximately 1.8%. Comparable store retail sales decreased 2.6% from the prior year quarter.

Cracker Barrel comparable store restaurant traffic, average check, and comparable store restaurant sales and retail sales for the third quarter were as follows:

Third Quarter (1) Comparable restaurant traffic -1.8% Average check 3.1% Comparable restaurant sales 1.3% Comparable retail sales -2.6% (1) The Company estimates third quarter inclement weather reduced traffic

by approximately 0.3%.

Operating Income

Operating income in the third quarter was $65.1 million, representing an increase of 2.8% over the prior year quarter operating income of $63.3 million. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 8.8%, which was flat to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of total revenue, increases in labor and related expenses, other operating expenses, and general and administrative expenses were offset by reductions in cost of goods sold.

Earnings per Diluted Share

Earnings per diluted share were $2.09, compared to prior year third quarter earnings per diluted share of $2.03.

Quarterly Dividend Increase and Special Dividend

The Company announced that its Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend to $1.30 per share on the Company's common stock, which represents a 4.0% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 5, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 19, 2019.

The Board of Directors also declared a special dividend of $3.00 per share on the Company's common stock. This is the Company's fifth special dividend declaration. The special dividend will be payable on August 2, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 19, 2019.

Share Repurchase Authorization

The Board of Directors authorized share repurchases up to $50 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. The share repurchase authorization is effective immediately and replaces the prior authorization.

Fiscal 2019 Outlook

For fiscal 2019, the Company continues to expect total revenue of approximately $3.05 billion and the opening of eight new Cracker Barrel stores. The Company now expects comparable store restaurant sales growth of approximately 2%. The Company now anticipates flat to slightly negative comparable store retail sales growth. The Company continues to project food commodity inflation of approximately 2% for the year. The Company continues to project operating income margin in the range of 9.0% to 9.3% as a percentage of total revenue. The Company continues to expect depreciation expense of approximately $110 million and net interest expense of approximately $17 million. The Company continues to project capital expenditures of approximately $150 million. The Company continues to anticipate an effective tax rate for fiscal 2019 of approximately 17%. The Company continues to project earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2019 of between $8.95 and $9.10. This compares to fiscal 2018 GAAP earnings per diluted share of $10.29 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $8.87, which reflects the $1.06 impact of the one-time non-cash revaluation of the net deferred tax liability and the $0.36 impact of the 53rd week (for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table accompanying this release).

The Company reminds investors that its outlook for fiscal 2019 reflects a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control.

Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call

As previously announced, the live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public on-line at investor.crackerbarrel.com today beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The on-line replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. (ET) and continue through June 18, 2019.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests high-quality homestyle food and unique shopping - all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Holler and Dash® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts, percentages and ratios) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Percentage Percentage 5/3/19 4/27/18 Change 5/3/19 4/27/18 Change Total revenue $739,603 $721,413 3% $2,284,853 $2,219,552 3% Cost of goods sold (exclusive of

depreciation and rent) 217,073 217,719 (0) 704,545 689,420 2 Labor and other related expenses 267,641 257,360 4 802,574 769,154 4 Other store operating expenses 152,679 147,616 3 461,976 441,843 5 Store operating income 102,210 98,718 4 315,758 319,135 (1) General and administrative

expenses 37,125 35,409 5 112,284 108,314 4 Operating income 65,085 63,309 3 203,474 210,821 (3) Interest expense 4,111 3,594 14 12,637 10,892 16 Pretax income 60,974 59,715 2 190,837 199,929 (5) Provision for income taxes 10,560 10,968 (4) 32,461 13,663 138 Net income $50,414 $48,747 3 $158,376 $186,266 (15) Earnings per share - Basic: $2.10 $2.03 3 $6.59 $7.76 (15) Earnings per share - Diluted: $2.09 $2.03 3 $6.57 $7.74 (15) Weighted average shares: Basic 24,041,673 24,003,611 0 24,034,878 24,013,435 0 Diluted 24,104,432 24,065,783 0 24,090,626 24,075,834 0 Ratio Analysis Total revenue: Restaurant 82.5% 82.2% 80.2% 79.9% Retail 17.5 17.8 19.8 20.1 Total revenue 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 Cost of goods sold, (exclusive of depreciation and rent) 29.3 30.2 30.8 31.1 Labor and other related expenses 36.2 35.7 35.1 34.6 Other store operating expenses 20.7 20.4 20.3 19.9 Store operating income 13.8 13.7 13.8 14.4 General and administrative expenses 5.0 4.9 4.9 4.9 Operating income 8.8 8.8 8.9 9.5 Interest expense 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.5 Pretax income 8.2 8.3 8.4 9.0 Provision for income taxes 1.4 1.5 1.5 0.6 Net income 6.8% 6.8% 6.9% 8.4%

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited and in thousands, except share amounts) 5/3/19 4/27/18 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $167,585 $174,294 Accounts receivable 22,190 18,630 Inventory 152,582 156,991 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,811 20,160 Property and equipment, net 1,166,425 1,126,840 Other long-term assets 67,477 71,416 Total assets $1,595,070 $1,568,331 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable $115,317 $104,702 Other current liabilities 248,439 246,862 Long-term debt 400,000 400,000 Other long-term obligations 132,814 128,389 Deferred income taxes 50,477 47,997 Shareholders' equity, net 648,023 640,381 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,595,070 $1,568,331 Common shares issued and outstanding 24,044,402 24,003,611

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited and in thousands) Nine Months Ended 5/3/19 4/27/18 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $158,376 $186,266 Depreciation and amortization 78,499 68,297 Loss on disposition of property and equipment 7,522 4,757 Share-based compensation, net of excess tax benefit 5,672 6,063 Decrease (increase) in inventories 3,671 (624) Decrease in accounts payable (7,015) (13,693) Net changes in other assets and liabilities 5,861 (30,091) Net cash provided by operating activities 252,586 220,975 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries (103,259) (101,685) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 134 393 Net cash (used in) investing activities (103,125) (101,292) Cash flows from financing activities: (Taxes withheld) from exercise of share-based compensation awards, net (2,220) (3,360) Purchases and retirement of common stock 0 (14,772) Deferred Financing Costs (3,022) 0 Dividends on common stock (91,290) (88,258) Net cash (used in) financing activities (96,532) (106,390) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 52,929 13,293 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 114,656 161,001 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $167,585 $174,294

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended 5/3/19 4/27/18 5/3/19 4/27/18 Units in operation: Open at beginning of period 664 654 660 649 Opened during period 2 5 7 10 Closed during period 0 0 1 0 Open at end of period 666 659 666 659 Total revenue: (In thousands) Restaurant $610,120 $592,677 $1,832,273 $1,774,112 Retail 129,483 128,736 452,580 445,440 Total revenue $739,603 $721,413 $2,284,853 $2,219,552 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and rent): (In thousands) Restaurant $153,947 $151,953 $468,996 $453,016 Retail 63,126 65,766 235,549 236,404 Total cost of goods sold $217,073 $217,719 $704,545 $689,420 Average unit volume: (In thousands) Restaurant $916.3 $902.7 $2,760.2 $2,715.5 Retail 194.5 196.1 681.8 681.8 Total $1,110.8 $1,098.8 $3,442.0 $3,397.3 Operating weeks: 8,656 8,535 25,889 25,480 Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2018 9 mo. 2019 vs. 9 mo. 2018 Comparable store sales period to period increase (decrease): Restaurant 1.3% 2.2% Retail -2.6% 0.0% Number of locations in comparable store base: 644 640

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP basis operating results to adjusted non-GAAP operating results (Unaudited) In the accompanying press release the Company makes reference to its full year 2018 adjusted earnings per share which excluded the one-time non-cash revaluation of a net deferred tax liability and the impact of the 53rd week during the 2018 fiscal year. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which became effective on January 1, 2018 and prior to the end of our fiscal 2018 second quarter, lowered the federal corporate income tax rate to 21%. During the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company recorded a provisional tax benefit for re-measurement of deferred tax liabilities due to this rate change of approximately $25 million. The Company believed that excluding this item from its financial results reflected the cash impact of tax reform for fiscal 2018, and as such provided investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's financial results. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or earnings per share information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Twelve months ended August 3, 2018 As Reported Adjust 53rd week As Adjusted (1) Total Revenue $ 3,030,445 $ - (58,353) $ 2,972,092 Store operating income 437,348 - (13,309) 424,039 General and administrative expenses 143,756 - (2,071) 141,685 Operating income 293,592 - (11,238) 282,354 Interest Expense 15,169 - (323) 14,846 Pretax income 278,423 - (10,915) 267,508 Provision for income taxes 30,803 25,596 (2,383) 54,016 Net income $ 247,620 $ (25,596) $ (8,532) $ 213,492 Earnings per share - Basic $10.31 (1.06) (0.36) $8.89 Earnings per share - Diluted $10.29 (1.06) (0.36) $8.87 (1) One-time Non-Cash Revaluation of Net Deferred Tax Liability

