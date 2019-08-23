Log in
Anheuser-Busch : Statement Regarding Commercial Partnership with Craft Brew Alliance

08/23/2019

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anheuser-Busch released the following statement regarding the company's commercial partnership with Craft Brew Alliance (CBA) (Nasdaq: BREW), a Portland-based craft brewing collective that creates word-class craft beers:

"The long-standing and strong partnership we have with Craft Brew Alliance (CBA) is extremely valuable to Anheuser-Busch. While we are not making an offer to purchase the remaining shares of CBA, our existing commercial partnership with CBA continues to be a key complement to our industry-leading craft portfolio and we look forward to working together for many years to come."  --  Marcelo "Mika" Michaelis, president, Brewers Collective, Anheuser-Busch. 

Anheuser-Busch and Craft Brew Alliance have a long-lasting and strong commercial relationship that includes distribution and brewing agreements.  Anheuser-Busch continues to own a 31.3 percent stake in CBA.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry.   

From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedInTwitterFacebook and Instagram.  

ABOUT BREWERS COLLECTIVE

Brewers Collective, a business unit of Anheuser-Busch, is on a mission to energize how people view, consume and experience beer by sharing our joy of brewing. We have an unwavering devotion to our beer, brands, people and communities, and are on a continued pursuit of making the next beer our best one yet. We believe that quality is not an exception, innovation is a standard, and that everyone is welcome within the world of beer. Our craft partners include: 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Blue Point Brewing Company, Breckenridge Brewery, Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Elysian Brewing Company, Four Peaks Brewing Co., Golden Road Brewing, Goose Island Beer Company, Karbach Brewing Co., Veza Sur Brewing Co., Virtue Cider, and Wicked Weed Brewing.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anheuser-busch-statement-regarding-commercial-partnership-with-craft-brew-alliance-300906313.html

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch


© PRNewswire 2019
