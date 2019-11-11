Log in
CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE, INC.

CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE, INC.

(BREW)
  Report  
News 
News

Craft Brew Alliance : Anheuser-Busch to buy out Craft Brew Alliance in $321 million deal

0
11/11/2019 | 05:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Ft. Collins

Brewer Anheuser-Busch Inbev will buy the rest of Craft Brew Alliance that it does not own in a deal valuing the Portland-based brewing company at about $321 million, the two companies said on Monday.

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance soared 122.6% to $16.32 after the bell, hovering near the offer price of $16.50 in cash.

The deal is a reversal in stance by the world's largest brewer, which owns 31.2% stake in Craft Brew and had said in August it would not buy out the company.

Global brewers are facing several challenges in large developing markets in Asia, Latin America and Africa even as people consume less beer in Europe and the United States.

Craft Brew's portfolio of regional breweries and lifestyle brands is an addition to Anheuser-Busch and will help fuel the growth of craft beer category in the competitive beer industry in the United States, Anheuser-Busch said.

The deal is expected to close in 2020, Craft Brew said.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 0.14% 71.2 Delayed Quote.23.22%
CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE, INC. 0.55% 7.33 Delayed Quote.-49.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 210 M
EBIT 2019 0,21 M
Net income 2019 -3,32 M
Debt 2019 31,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -43,0x
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 148 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Thomas Chief Executive Officer
David R. Lord Chairman
J. Scott Mennen Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Christine Perich Treasurer, EVP, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Kevin R. Kelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE, INC.-49.06%148
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV23.22%155 696
AMBEV S.A.12.29%67 873
HEINEKEN B.V.17.88%57 283
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.23.60%21 763
CARLSBERG A/S38.03%20 715
