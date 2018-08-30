Craft Brew Alliance : CEO and COO to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference September 6, 2018

Craft
Brew Alliance, Inc. (“CBA”) (Nasdaq: BREW), a leading craft brewing
company, announced today that Andy Thomas, chief executive officer, and
Scott Mennen, chief operating officer, will present at the Barclays
Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston, Mass. at 10:30 am ET on
Thursday, September 6, 2018. The presentation will include a brief
company overview along with an update on CBA’s strategic business
priorities and financial and operational performance.
A link to listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation is posted
on the Investor Relations page of CBA’s website at www.craftbrew.com.
A replay will be available for 180 days after the conference at the same
website.
About Craft Brew Alliance
Craft Brew Alliance (CBA) is a leading craft brewing company that brews,
brands, and brings to market world-class American craft beers.
Our distinctive portfolio combines the power of Kona Brewing Company, a
dynamic, growing national craft beer brand, with strong regional
breweries and innovative lifestyle brands, Appalachian Mountain Brewery,
Cisco Brewers, Omission Brewing Co., Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider
Co., Widmer Brothers Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Co. CBA nurtures the
growth and development of its brands in today’s increasingly competitive
beer market through our state-of-the-art brewing and distribution
capability, integrated sales and marketing infrastructure, and strong
focus on partnerships, local community and sustainability.
Formed in 2008, CBA is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and operates
breweries and brewpubs across the U.S. CBA beers are available in all 50
U.S. states and 30 different countries around the world. For more
information about CBA and our brands, please visit www.craftbrew.com.
