CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC (BREW)
Craft Brew Alliance : CEO and COO to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference September 6, 2018

08/30/2018 | 09:29pm CEST

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (“CBA”) (Nasdaq: BREW), a leading craft brewing company, announced today that Andy Thomas, chief executive officer, and Scott Mennen, chief operating officer, will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston, Mass. at 10:30 am ET on Thursday, September 6, 2018. The presentation will include a brief company overview along with an update on CBA’s strategic business priorities and financial and operational performance.

A link to listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation is posted on the Investor Relations page of CBA’s website at www.craftbrew.com. A replay will be available for 180 days after the conference at the same website.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance (CBA) is a leading craft brewing company that brews, brands, and brings to market world-class American craft beers.

Our distinctive portfolio combines the power of Kona Brewing Company, a dynamic, growing national craft beer brand, with strong regional breweries and innovative lifestyle brands, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Omission Brewing Co., Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider Co., Widmer Brothers Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Co. CBA nurtures the growth and development of its brands in today’s increasingly competitive beer market through our state-of-the-art brewing and distribution capability, integrated sales and marketing infrastructure, and strong focus on partnerships, local community and sustainability.

Formed in 2008, CBA is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and operates breweries and brewpubs across the U.S. CBA beers are available in all 50 U.S. states and 30 different countries around the world. For more information about CBA and our brands, please visit www.craftbrew.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 214 M
EBIT 2018 12,1 M
Net income 2018 8,37 M
Debt 2018 6,30 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 44,29
P/E ratio 2019 36,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 368 M
Technical analysis trends CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,8 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Thomas Chief Executive Officer
David R. Lord Chairman
J. Scott Mennen Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Kevin R. Kelly Independent Director
Timothy P. Boyle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC-1.04%368
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-9.80%166 511
AMBEV SA (PARENT)-8.46%72 702
HEINEKEN-1.21%57 606
HEINEKEN HOLDING0.38%27 789
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD-3.99%21 966
