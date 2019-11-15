Log in
CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE, INC.

CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE, INC.

(BREW)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Craft Brew Alliance : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.

0
11/15/2019 | 04:31pm EST

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. ("CBA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BREW) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to the Company's efforts to sell the Company to Anheuser-Busch ("A-B").

If you own shares of CBA and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.  You may also email Mr. Maniskas at rm@maniskas.com.  

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of CBA will receive $16.50 in cash for each share of CBA they own.

Our investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the board of directors of CBA for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process. 

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.  To learn more about the class action process, please click here

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-craft-brew-alliance-inc-300959281.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
