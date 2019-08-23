Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Craft Brew Alliance Inc    BREW

CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC

(BREW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Craft Brew Alliance : Shares Fall as Anheuser Busch Passes on Bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 11:15am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance fell more than 15% on Friday after beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev A.B. (BUD) declined to make an offer for the company.

Under an earlier partnership, Anheuser-Busch had until Friday to make an offer of at least $24.50 a share for the roughly 70% of the craft brewing collective it doesn't already own.

Anheuser-Busch, which holds a 31.3% stake in Craft Brew Alliance, on Friday said it would instead make a $20 million one-time incentive payment to the Portland, Ore., company.

Craft Brew Alliance said the payment bolsters its balance sheet and said it would provide an update on its business strategy and full-year financial outlook on Sept. 5.

Anheuser-Busch said its partnership with Craft Brew Alliance "continues to be a key complement to our industry-leading craft portfolio and we look forward to working together for many years to come."

Craft Brew Alliance shares were recently down 16.6% to $10.81.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -0.16% 85.87 Delayed Quote.49.31%
CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC -17.98% 10.6055 Delayed Quote.-9.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC
11:15aCRAFT BREW ALLIANCE : Shares Fall as Anheuser Busch Passes on Bid
DJ
09:03aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Busch Won't Bid for Rest of Craft Brew Alliance
DJ
08:02aANHEUSER-BUSCH : Statement Regarding Commercial Partnership with Craft Brew Alli..
PR
08:02aCRAFT BREW ALLIANCE : Confirms It Will Receive $20 Million Incentive Payment Fro..
BU
08/07CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/07CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE : Reports Strong Second Quarter Results Led by Robust Accele..
BU
07/23CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE : to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call August 8
BU
07/19CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/15BREWING A BETTER PLANET : Craft Brew Alliance Releases Sixth Annual Sustainabili..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 211 M
EBIT 2019 -1,55 M
Net income 2019 -4,70 M
Debt 2019 30,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -56,3x
P/E ratio 2020 40,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 252 M
Chart CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC
Duration : Period :
Craft Brew Alliance Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,75  $
Last Close Price 12,96  $
Spread / Highest target 77,5%
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Thomas Chief Executive Officer
David R. Lord Chairman
J. Scott Mennen Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Kevin R. Kelly Independent Director
Timothy P. Boyle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC-9.43%252
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV49.31%187 161
AMBEV SA20.09%71 690
HEINEKEN23.32%60 185
CARLSBERG A/S44.33%22 124
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD16.77%21 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group