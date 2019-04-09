Log in
News Summary

Craft Brew Alliance :'s pH Experiment Rolls out Pacer Low Proof Seltzer for Summer

04/09/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

CBA’s growth unit is launching its second new product test – a line of refreshing 2% ABV, low calorie seltzers that allows drinkers to moderate at their own pace

The pH Experiment, a growth unit within Craft Brew Alliance (CBA) (NASDAQ: BREW), is launching its second new product test a line of low alcohol, low calorie seltzers. The new beverage is the latest innovation to come from CBA’s pH Experiment which is focused on creating, incubating and accelerating new products and experiences that put drinkers’ needs first.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005888/en/

Craft Brew Alliance’s pH Experiment Rolls out Pacer Low Proof Seltzer for Summer (Photo: Business Wi ...

Craft Brew Alliance’s pH Experiment Rolls out Pacer Low Proof Seltzer for Summer (Photo: Business Wire)

Developed by pH Experiment Innovation Brewmaster Thomas Bleigh, the new beverage line is called Pacer Low Proof Seltzer and will be offered in three unique flavors: Blood Orange, Meyer Lemon & Lavender, and Melon & Mint. Each seltzer is gluten free and under 50 calories, with less than 1 gram of sugar and 2% alcohol by volume. Available in two can packages, a Variety 12-pack and Blood Orange 6-pack, Pacer will hit shelves in July targeting leading chains in markets across the U.S.

The pH Experiment taps into more than 12 months of consumer research to identify and anticipate opportunities to quench drinkers’ thirst. “We already knew moderation was becoming more important to drinkers. What we understood more fully after last year’s research was that moderation means different things to different people in different occasions,” said pH Experiment General Manager Karmen Olson. “We heard from many drinkers who said they wanted something that would help them pace themselves to stay in control. With seltzers growing triple digits but available only in non-alcohol or 5% ABV, we saw an opportunity to create a low proof offering that would allow drinkers to moderate at their own pace.”

Pacer is the second innovation test launched by CBA’s pH Experiment this year. In March, the pH Experiment announced the introduction of PRE Aperitivo Spritz, a distinctively dry botanical bubbly inspired by the classic Italian cocktail. PRE will be available to drinkers in Oregon, California, Arizona and Tennessee this Memorial Day in six-packs of 12 oz cans and 12 oz clear bottles.

About Craft Brew Alliance

CBA is an independent craft brewing company that brews, brands, and brings to market world-class American craft beers.

Our distinctive portfolio combines the power of Kona Brewing Company, a dynamic, fast-growing national craft beer brand, with strong regional breweries and innovative lifestyle brands Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Omission Brewing Co., Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider Co., Widmer Brothers Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Co. CBA nurtures the growth and development of its brands in today’s increasingly competitive beer market through our state-of-the-art brewing and distribution capability, integrated sales and marketing infrastructure, and strong focus on partnerships, local community and sustainability.

Formed in 2008, CBA is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and operates breweries and brewpubs across the U.S. CBA beers are available in all 50 U.S. states and 30 different countries around the world. For more information about CBA and our brands, please visit www.craftbrew.com.


© Business Wire 2019
