Craft Brew Alliance : to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Call on March 7, 2019

0
02/21/2019 | 04:34pm EST

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (“CBA”) (Nasdaq: BREW), a leading craft brewing company, announced today that it will hold a question and answer conference call for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2018 on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Andy Thomas, Chief Operating Officer Scott Mennen, and Chief Marketing Officer Ken Kunze will discuss CBA’s financial results and summarize the annual report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission after the market close on March 6, 2019.

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.craftbrew.com. Approximately two hours following the conference call, an archived webcast will be available at the same site and will remain available until the next earnings call.

Interested parties may participate in the live conference via telephone by dialing (877) 797-0723 if calling from within the United States, or (615) 247-0220 from outside the United States, and entering the access code 5617 657. An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The audio replay will remain available for seven days and is accessible by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the code: 5617 657.

SEC filings for Craft Brew Alliance can be accessed at the Company’s website, http://www.craftbrew.com/ (select Investors – SEC Filings). To automatically receive email alerts, register at http://www.craftbrew.com/ (select Investors – Email Alerts).

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance (CBA) is a leading craft brewing company that brews, brands, and brings to market world-class American craft beers.

Our distinctive portfolio combines the power of Kona Brewing Company, a dynamic, fast-growing national craft beer brand, with strong regional breweries and innovative lifestyle brands: Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Omission Brewing Co., Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider Co., Widmer Brothers Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Co. CBA nurtures the growth and development of its brands in today’s increasingly competitive beer market through our state-of-the-art brewing and distribution capability, integrated sales and marketing infrastructure, and strong focus on partnerships, local community and sustainability.

Formed in 2008, CBA is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and operates breweries and brewpubs across the U.S. CBA beers are available in all 50 U.S. states and 30 different countries around the world. For more information about CBA and our brands, please visit www.craftbrew.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 209 M
EBIT 2018 6,90 M
Net income 2018 4,71 M
Debt 2018 9,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 67,90
P/E ratio 2019 61,29
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 325 M
Chart CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC
Duration : Period :
Craft Brew Alliance Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,0 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Thomas Chief Executive Officer
David R. Lord Chairman
J. Scott Mennen Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Kevin R. Kelly Independent Director
Timothy P. Boyle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC19.78%325
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV17.44%132 125
AMBEV SA18.14%76 771
HEINEKEN13.89%57 381
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD12.71%21 336
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD14.86%21 080
