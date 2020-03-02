Log in
Cramo's Annual Review and Financial Statements for 2019 published

03/02/2020 | 04:45am EST

Cramo Plc     Annual Financial Report  2 March, 2020 at 11.45 am (EET)

Cramo’s Annual Review and Financial Statements for 2019 published

Cramo has today published its Annual Review and Financial Statements and Board of Directors’ Report for 2019. The digital Annual Review is available on the company's website at https://annualreport.cramo.com/2019. The Financial Statements and Board of Directors’ Report 2019 are attached to this stock exchange release and are also available on Cramo’s website: https://www.cramogroup.com/en/reports-and-presentations/.

As a part of the Board of Directors’ Report, the company has published non-financial information disclosing company's progress in its corporate responsibility targets. The company does not publish a separate sustainability report.

In addition, Cramo’s Corporate Governance Statement 2019 and a separate Remuneration Statement 2019 have been published. The reports are attached to this stock exchange release and are also available on Cramo’s website: https://www.cramogroup.com/en/category/governance/.

All of the publications are available in Finnish and English.

CRAMO PLC

Leif Gustafsson
President and CEO


Further information:

Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546, email: aku.rumpunen@cramo.com


 
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.cramogroup.com

 

Cramo is one of the leading European equipment rental services companies with revenue of EUR 613 million in 2019, serving approximately 150,000 customers through around 300 depots across 11 markets with a full range of machinery, equipment and related services. Cramo enjoys solid market positions in all key markets and has a strong focus on the most sophisticated customers primarily within the renovation and new-build construction, industrial and public sector end-markets. Cramo shares (CRA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Read more: www.cramogroup.comwww.twitter.com/cramogroup

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 619 M
EBIT 2020 74,6 M
Net income 2020 49,7 M
Debt 2020 308 M
Yield 2020 4,74%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
EV / Sales2021 1,46x
Capitalization 612 M
Managers
NameTitle
Leif Gustafsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Aku Rumpunen Chief Financial Officer
Raimo Aulis Seppänen Independent Director
Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAMO OYJ3.47%673
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-1.04%13 703
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-19.28%4 348
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-14.50%2 478
AIRCASTLE LIMITED-0.50%2 392
UNIDAS - TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS-8.59%2 368
