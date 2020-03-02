Cramo Plc Annual Financial Report 2 March, 2020 at 11.45 am (EET)

Cramo’s Annual Review and Financial Statements for 2019 published

Cramo has today published its Annual Review and Financial Statements and Board of Directors’ Report for 2019. The digital Annual Review is available on the company's website at https://annualreport.cramo.com/2019. The Financial Statements and Board of Directors’ Report 2019 are attached to this stock exchange release and are also available on Cramo’s website: https://www.cramogroup.com/en/reports-and-presentations/.

As a part of the Board of Directors’ Report, the company has published non-financial information disclosing company's progress in its corporate responsibility targets. The company does not publish a separate sustainability report.

In addition, Cramo’s Corporate Governance Statement 2019 and a separate Remuneration Statement 2019 have been published. The reports are attached to this stock exchange release and are also available on Cramo’s website: https://www.cramogroup.com/en/category/governance/.

All of the publications are available in Finnish and English.

