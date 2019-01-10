Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crane Co.    CR

CRANE CO. (CR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 10:14:04 am
75.64 USD   -0.07%
2018CRANE CO. : quaterly earnings release
2018CRANE CO. : half-yearly earnings release
2018CRANE CO. : Attractive price levels
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Crane Co. : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Teleconference and 2019 Annual Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 10:01am EST

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announces the following schedule and teleconference information for its fourth quarter 2018 earnings release and 2019 Annual Investor Conference:

  • Earnings Release: January 28, 2019 after close of market by public distribution and the Crane Co. website at www.craneco.com.
  • Teleconference: January 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM (Eastern) hosted by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, VP Finance & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company’s website www.craneco.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company’s website. Web replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after completion of the live call.
  • Investor Conference: Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 8:30 AM (Eastern) in New York City. Presentations will be available via live webcast.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 12,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRANE CO.
10:01aCRANE CO. : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Teleconf..
BU
2018CRANE CO. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CRANE : Currency prints its one billionth banknote at its Malta facility
AQ
2018CRANE : Currency prints its one billionth banknote at its Malta facility
AQ
2018CRANE CO /DE/ : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under..
AQ
2018CRANE CO /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fin..
AQ
2018CRANE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018CRANE CO. : Reports 2018 Third Quarter Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance
BU
2018CRANE CO. : Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
BU
2018CRANE CO. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 367 M
EBIT 2018 505 M
Net income 2018 335 M
Debt 2018 477 M
Yield 2018 1,85%
P/E ratio 2018 13,96
P/E ratio 2019 11,52
EV / Sales 2018 1,48x
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capitalization 4 500 M
Chart CRANE CO.
Duration : Period :
Crane Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRANE CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Max Homer Mitchell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Sheldon Evans Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Andrew Maue CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Jim L. Tullis Independent Director
Donald G. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRANE CO.3.33%4 500
FANUC CORP8.96%33 118
ATLAS COPCO7.55%30 608
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES1.92%28 097
INGERSOLL-RAND3.47%23 190
PARKER HANNIFIN3.96%20 680
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.