Crane Co. : Declares First Quarter Dividend and Announces 11% Dividend Increase

Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, is pleased to announce its Board of Directors today declared an 11% increase in its quarterly dividend, to $0.39 per share from $0.35 per share. The dividend is payable on March 11, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2019. The indicated annual dividend rate will now be $1.56 per share.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 12,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

