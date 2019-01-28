Crane Co. : Declares First Quarter Dividend and Announces 11% Dividend Increase

Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial
products, is pleased to announce its Board of Directors today declared
an 11% increase in its quarterly dividend, to $0.39 per share from $0.35
per share. The dividend is payable on March 11, 2019 to shareholders of
record as of the close of business on February 28, 2019. The indicated
annual dividend rate will now be $1.56 per share.
Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial
products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to
customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment
solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense, along
with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end
markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment
& Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered
Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 12,000 employees in the Americas,
Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005716/en/