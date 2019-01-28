Log in
News Summary

Crane Co. : Declares First Quarter Dividend and Announces 11% Dividend Increase

01/28/2019

Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, is pleased to announce its Board of Directors today declared an 11% increase in its quarterly dividend, to $0.39 per share from $0.35 per share. The dividend is payable on March 11, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2019. The indicated annual dividend rate will now be $1.56 per share.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 12,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 367 M
EBIT 2018 505 M
Net income 2018 335 M
Debt 2018 477 M
Yield 2018 1,76%
P/E ratio 2018 14,64
P/E ratio 2019 12,16
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 4 718 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 105 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Max Homer Mitchell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Sheldon Evans Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Andrew Maue CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Jim L. Tullis Independent Director
Donald G. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRANE CO.9.96%4 718
FANUC CORP16.17%34 718
ATLAS COPCO8.93%30 378
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES6.24%29 286
INGERSOLL-RAND3.55%23 207
PARKER HANNIFIN7.95%21 307
