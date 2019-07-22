Log in
Crane Co. : Declares Third Quarter Dividend

07/22/2019

Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on September 9, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2019.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 12,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 331 M
EBIT 2019 526 M
Net income 2019 386 M
Debt 2019 360 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 5 173 M
Technical analysis trends CRANE CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 105,00  $
Last Close Price 86,37  $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Max Homer Mitchell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Sheldon Evans Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Andrew Maue CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Jim L. Tullis Independent Director
Donald G. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRANE CO.18.33%5 115
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES40.54%38 896
ATLAS COPCO37.43%36 238
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%36 238
FANUC CORP17.42%33 764
INGERSOLL-RAND36.69%30 072
