Crane Co. : Reports 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR), a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered
industrial products, reported full year 2018 GAAP earnings per diluted
share (EPS) of $5.50, compared to $2.84 per diluted share in 2017.
Excluding Special Items, 2018 EPS increased 32% to $5.99. Both GAAP and
adjusted EPS include an $0.08 discrete tax benefit. (Please see the
attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a detailed
reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.)
Full year 2018 sales were $3.35 billion, an increase of 20% compared to
2017. The sales increase was comprised of a $471 million, or 17%, net
benefit from acquisitions, core sales growth of $77 million, or 3%, and
$12 million of favorable foreign exchange.
Full year 2018 operating profit was a record $441 million, an increase
of 14% compared to $388 million in 2017. Operating profit margin of
13.2% compared to 13.9% last year. Excluding Special Items, 2018
operating profit was a record $506 million, an increase of 20% compared
to $423 million last year. Excluding Special Items, full year 2018
operating profit margin of 15.1% compared to 15.2% in 2017 (Please see
the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a detailed
reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.)
Max Mitchell, Crane Co. President and Chief Executive Officer commented:
"2018 marks another year of outstanding performance. Full year adjusted
EPS of $5.99 was 32% above the prior record adjusted EPS of $4.53 in
2017, and free cash flow of $305 million compares to our prior record of
$269 million last year despite a discretionary pension contribution and
elevated capital expenditures. In addition to the strong operational and
financial performance, we also made continued progress on numerous
strategic initiatives last year that better position Crane for years of
profitable growth ahead. Specifically, we completed the acquisition of
Crane Currency and integration activities remain on-track, we continued
to execute on repositioning activities to ensure that we have the right
cost-effective manufacturing footprint to support future growth, and we
are delivering on growth investments and new product development across
our businesses."
Mr. Mitchell continued, "We are introducing 2019 adjusted EPS guidance
in a range of $6.25-$6.45. The midpoint of this guidance range
represents 6% growth compared to last year, reflecting the extremely
strong financial performance in 2018. Notably, the midpoint of the 2019
guidance reflects 40% adjusted EPS growth compared to 2017. We continue
to believe that we are on track to deliver on our 2021 EPS target of
$7.50-$8.00, with additional potential upside from capital deployment.
We also announced today that we are raising our dividend by 11%, further
reflecting confidence in our outlook." (Please see the attached Non-GAAP
Financial Measures tables for a detailed reconciliation of reported
results to adjusted measures.)
Full Year Cash Flow and Other Financial Metrics
Cash provided by operating activities for full year 2018 was $414
million, compared to $318 million in 2017. Full year 2018 free cash flow
(cash provided by operating activities less capital spending) was $305
million, which includes a $28 million discretionary pension
contribution, compared to $269 million of free cash flow last year. The
Company completed $50 million of share repurchases during 2018. (Please
see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a detailed
reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.)
The Company's cash position was $343 million at December 31, 2018,
compared to $706 million at December 31, 2017. Total debt was $948
million at December 31, 2018, compared to $743 million at December 31,
2017. The increase in total debt reflects the financing associated with
the January 10, 2018 acquisition of Crane Currency.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
Fourth quarter 2018 GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) were $1.46,
compared to a fourth quarter 2017 GAAP net loss of $0.48 per share.
Excluding Special Items, fourth quarter 2018 EPS increased 40% to $1.64.
Both GAAP and adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2018 include an
$0.08 discrete tax benefit. (Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial
Measures tables for a detailed reconciliation of reported results to
adjusted measures.)
Fourth quarter 2018 sales were $840 million, up 18% compared to the
fourth quarter of 2017. The sales growth was comprised of a $111
million, or 16%, net benefit from acquisitions, and $29 million, or 4%,
of core sales growth, partially offset by $15 million, or 2%, of
unfavorable foreign exchange.
Fourth quarter 2018 operating profit was $110 million, an increase of
26% compared to $87 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Operating
profit margin of 13.1% compared to 12.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Excluding Special Items, fourth quarter 2018 operating profit was $130
million, an increase of 20% compared to $109 million in the fourth
quarter of 2017. Excluding Special Items, fourth quarter 2018 operating
margin was 15.5% compared to 15.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Segment Results
All comparisons detailed in this section refer to operating results for
the fourth quarter 2018 versus the fourth quarter 2017.
Fluid Handling
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
Change
|
(dollars in millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
280
|
|
|
$
|
272
|
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
31
|
|
|
$
|
18
|
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
|
75
|
%
|
Operating Profit, before Special Items*
|
|
$
|
38
|
|
|
$
|
31
|
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Margin
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Margin, before Special Items*
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables
|
Sales increased $8 million, or 3%, driven by $16 million, or 6%, of core
growth, partially offset by $7 million, or 3%, of unfavorable foreign
exchange, and a small impact from a divestiture. Operating margin
increased to 11.0%, compared to 6.5% last year, primarily reflecting
productivity, operating leverage on higher volumes and lower
repositioning related costs. Excluding Special Items, operating margin
increased to 13.6%, a 210 basis point increase compared to 11.5% last
year, driven primarily by productivity and higher volumes. Fluid
Handling order backlog was $280 million at December 31, 2018 compared to
$262 million at December 31, 2017.
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
Change
|
(dollars in millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
313
|
|
|
$
|
194
|
|
|
$
|
118
|
|
|
61
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
46
|
|
|
$
|
25
|
|
|
$
|
21
|
|
|
84
|
%
|
Operating Profit, before Special Items*
|
|
$
|
57
|
|
|
$
|
38
|
|
|
$
|
20
|
|
|
52
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Margin
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Margin, before Special Items*
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
19.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales increased $118 million, or 61%, driven by sales from acquisitions,
with $13 million of core growth, or 7%, partially offset by an $8
million, or 4%, impact from unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating
margin improved to 14.7%, from 12.9% last year, primarily reflecting
leverage on higher core volume and lower repositioning costs, partially
offset by the impact of the Crane Currency acquisition. Excluding
Special Items, operating margins of 18.3% declined from 19.4% last year,
primarily reflecting the impact of the Crane Currency acquisition,
partially offset by leverage on higher core volume.
Aerospace & Electronics
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
Change
|
(dollars in millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
197
|
|
|
$
|
185
|
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
44
|
|
|
$
|
56
|
|
|
$
|
(11
|
)
|
|
(20
|
%)
|
Operating Profit, before Special Items*
|
|
$
|
45
|
|
|
$
|
46
|
|
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(2
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Margin
|
|
22.5
|
%
|
|
30.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Margin, before Special Items*
|
|
22.8
|
%
|
|
24.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables
|
Sales increased $12 million, or 6%, driven by higher core sales.
Operating margin declined to 22.5%, from 30.0% last year, primarily
reflecting the absence of the 2017 gain on the sale of an asset.
Excluding Special Items, operating margin declined to 22.8%, from 24.7%
last year, driven primarily by unfavorable mix. Aerospace & Electronics
order backlog was $447 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $374
million at December 31, 2017.
Engineered Materials
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
Change
|
(dollars in millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
51
|
|
|
$
|
63
|
|
|
$
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(19
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
|
$
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(46
|
%)
|
Operating Profit, before Special Items*
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
|
$
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(45
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Margin
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Margin, before Special Items*
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables
|
Sales decreased $12 million, or 19%, driven primarily by lower sales to
the Recreational Vehicle market. Operating margin declined to 10.7%,
primarily reflecting lower volumes. Excluding Special Items, operating
margins declined to 10.8%.
Introducing Initial 2019 Guidance
We are introducing initial full year 2019 GAAP EPS guidance in a range
of $6.05-$6.25. Excluding Special Items, full year 2019 EPS guidance is
$6.25-$6.45. Sales for 2019 are expected to be approximately $3.3
billion, reflecting a slight decline in core sales and an unfavorable
foreign exchange impact of approximately 2%. Excluding comparisons
related to two large customer projects at Payment & Merchandising
Technologies, we expect core sales growth in the low to mid single-digit
range. Full year 2019 free cash flow (cash provided by operating
activities less capital spending) is expected to be in a range of $335
million to $365 million. (Please see the attached Non-GAAP Financial
Measures tables.)
Mr. Mitchell added, "I am proud of our 2018 performance, and excited
about our growth prospects for 2019 and beyond. We are executing
successfully on our strategy, consistently delivering on our
commitments, and positioning Crane for years of profitable growth."
Additional guidance details will be provided at the Company's investor
conference scheduled for February 28, 2019.
Non-GAAP Items
Full year 2018 results include: an after-tax charge of $24 million, or
$0.40 per share, for M&A related items; an after-tax charge of $11
million, or $0.18 per share, related to repositioning; and, a tax
benefit of $6 million, or $0.09 per share, related to the Tax Cuts and
Jobs Act (TCJA). Full year 2017 results include: a tax charge of $87
million, or $1.44 per share, related to the TCJA; an after-tax charge of
$8 million, or $0.13 per share, related to repositioning, net; and, an
after-tax charge of $7 million, or $0.11 per share, for M&A related
items.
Fourth quarter 2018 results include: an after-tax charge of $7 million,
or $0.11 per share, for M&A related items; and, an after-tax charge of
$4 million, or $0.06 per share, related to repositioning. Fourth quarter
2017 results include: a tax charge of $87 million, or $1.44 per diluted
share, related to the TCJA; an after-tax charge of $8 million, or $0.13
per diluted share, related to repositioning, net; and, an after-tax
charge of $5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for M&A related items.
Additional Information
Additional information with respect to the Company’s asbestos liability
and related accounting provisions and cash requirements is set forth in
the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with a copy of this press release.
Conference Call
Crane Co. has scheduled a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter
and full year financial results on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 10:00
A.M. (Eastern). All interested parties may listen to a live webcast of
the call at http://www.craneco.com.
An archived webcast will also be available to replay this conference
call directly from the Company’s website under Investors, Events &
Presentations. Slides that accompany the conference call will be
available on the Company’s website.
Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial
products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to
customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment
solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense, along
with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end
markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment
& Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered
Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 12,000 employees in the Americas,
Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined
by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
statements are based on the management’s current beliefs, expectations,
plans, assumptions and objectives regarding Crane Co.’s future financial
performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Any
discussions contained in this press release, except to the extent that
they contain historical facts, are forward-looking and accordingly
involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There
are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to
differ materially from those addressed in these forward-looking
statements. Such factors are detailed in the Company’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, the
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018,
and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Such reports are available on the Securities Exchange Commission’s
website (www.sec.gov).
Crane Co. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.
(Financial Tables Follow)
|
|
CRANE CO.
|
Income Statement Data
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Net sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fluid Handling
|
|
$
|
279.7
|
|
|
$
|
272.2
|
|
|
$
|
1,101.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,042.5
|
|
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
|
|
|
312.8
|
|
|
|
194.4
|
|
|
|
1,257.0
|
|
|
|
776.7
|
|
Aerospace & Electronics
|
|
|
196.5
|
|
|
|
184.9
|
|
|
|
743.5
|
|
|
|
691.4
|
|
Engineered Materials
|
|
|
50.7
|
|
|
|
62.7
|
|
|
|
243.2
|
|
|
|
275.4
|
|
Total net sales
|
|
$
|
839.7
|
|
|
$
|
714.2
|
|
|
$
|
3,345.5
|
|
|
$
|
2,786.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fluid Handling
|
|
$
|
30.8
|
|
|
|
17.6
|
|
|
|
118.8
|
|
|
|
101.7
|
|
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
|
|
|
46.1
|
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
|
186.0
|
|
|
|
145.9
|
|
Aerospace & Electronics
|
|
|
44.2
|
|
|
|
55.5
|
|
|
|
164.2
|
|
|
|
160.3
|
|
Engineered Materials
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
37.8
|
|
|
|
49.4
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
(16.4
|
)
|
|
|
(20.8
|
)
|
|
|
(65.5
|
)
|
|
|
(68.9
|
)
|
Total operating profit
|
|
|
110.1
|
|
|
|
87.3
|
|
|
|
441.3
|
|
|
|
388.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(11.1
|
)
|
|
|
(8.8
|
)
|
|
|
(50.9
|
)
|
|
|
(36.1
|
)
|
Miscellaneous, Net
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
104.5
|
|
|
|
82.9
|
|
|
|
411.4
|
|
|
|
367.5
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
|
111.4
|
|
|
|
75.9
|
|
|
|
195.0
|
|
Net income (loss) before allocation to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
89.1
|
|
|
|
(28.5
|
)
|
|
|
335.5
|
|
|
|
172.5
|
|
Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
89.2
|
|
|
$
|
(28.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
335.6
|
|
|
$
|
171.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per diluted share
|
|
$
|
1.46
|
|
|
$
|
(0.48
|
)
|
|
$
|
5.50
|
|
|
$
|
2.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
60.9
|
|
|
|
59.4
|
|
|
|
61.0
|
|
|
|
60.4
|
|
Average basic shares outstanding
|
|
|
59.5
|
|
|
|
59.4
|
|
|
|
59.6
|
|
|
|
59.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Sales
|
|
$
|
544.6
|
|
|
$
|
455.6
|
|
|
$
|
2,156.2
|
|
|
$
|
1,770.9
|
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
|
|
170.9
|
|
|
|
153.7
|
|
|
|
713.4
|
|
|
|
606.0
|
|
Acquisition related charges
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
19.8
|
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
Repositioning charges, net of gain on property sale
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
|
14.7
|
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization *
|
|
|
35.9
|
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
|
120.0
|
|
|
|
72.7
|
|
Stock-Based Compensation Expense *
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
21.6
|
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Amount included within cost of sales and selling, general &
administrative costs.
|
|
|
CRANE CO.
|
Condensed Balance Sheets
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
343.4
|
|
$
|
706.2
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
515.8
|
|
418.4
|
Current insurance receivable - asbestos
|
|
16.0
|
|
25.0
|
Inventories, net
|
|
411.5
|
|
349.3
|
Other current assets
|
|
76.4
|
|
19.6
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,363.1
|
|
1,518.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
599.1
|
|
282.4
|
Long-term insurance receivable - asbestos
|
|
75.0
|
|
90.1
|
Other assets
|
|
602.0
|
|
495.6
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,403.3
|
|
1,206.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
4,042.5
|
|
$
|
3,593.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
6.9
|
|
$
|
249.4
|
Accounts payable
|
|
329.2
|
|
247.4
|
Current asbestos liability
|
|
66.0
|
|
85.0
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
338.0
|
|
252.1
|
Income taxes
|
|
1.0
|
|
3.6
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
741.1
|
|
837.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
941.3
|
|
494.1
|
Long-term deferred tax liability
|
|
53.2
|
|
44.9
|
Long-term asbestos liability
|
|
451.3
|
|
520.3
|
Other liabilities
|
|
328.5
|
|
348.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
1,527.1
|
|
1,348.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
4,042.5
|
|
$
|
3,593.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CRANE CO.
|
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
89.2
|
|
|
$
|
(28.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
335.6
|
|
|
$
|
171.8
|
|
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
0.7
|
|
Net income (loss) before allocations to noncontrolling interests
|
|
89.1
|
|
|
(28.5
|
)
|
|
335.5
|
|
|
172.5
|
|
Loss (gains) on deconsolidation of joint venture
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
Gain on sale of property related to facility consolidation
|
|
—
|
|
|
(11.1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(11.1
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
35.9
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
120.0
|
|
|
72.7
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
21.6
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
Defined benefit plans and postretirement credit
|
|
(3.4
|
)
|
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
(15.0
|
)
|
|
(8.5
|
)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
21.4
|
|
|
86.3
|
|
|
45.9
|
|
|
102.3
|
|
Cash provided by operating working capital
|
|
57.6
|
|
|
92.0
|
|
|
16.3
|
|
|
54.0
|
|
Defined benefit plans and postretirement contributions
|
|
(4.0
|
)
|
|
(3.3
|
)
|
|
(59.8
|
)
|
|
(13.2
|
)
|
Environmental payments, net of reimbursements
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
(1.9
|
)
|
|
(6.3
|
)
|
|
(6.3
|
)
|
Other
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
17.8
|
|
|
(3.2
|
)
|
Subtotal
|
|
208.9
|
|
|
159.1
|
|
|
477.7
|
|
|
380.0
|
|
Asbestos related payments, net of insurance recoveries
|
|
(17.5
|
)
|
|
(15.7
|
)
|
|
(63.9
|
)
|
|
(62.5
|
)
|
Total provided by operating activities
|
|
191.4
|
|
|
143.4
|
|
|
413.8
|
|
|
317.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(33.2
|
)
|
|
(14.7
|
)
|
|
(108.8
|
)
|
|
(49.0
|
)
|
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
22.3
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
22.3
|
|
Impact of deconsolidation of joint venture
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
(5.2
|
)
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
(5.2
|
)
|
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(648.0
|
)
|
|
(54.8
|
)
|
Total (used for) provided by investing activities
|
|
(30.0
|
)
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
(752.3
|
)
|
|
(86.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(20.8
|
)
|
|
(19.6
|
)
|
|
(83.5
|
)
|
|
(78.4
|
)
|
Reacquisition of shares on open market
|
|
(25.1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(50.1
|
)
|
|
(25.0
|
)
|
Stock options exercised, net of shares reacquired
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
16.1
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2.6
|
)
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
(2.6
|
)
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(452.2
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Repayment of short-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(100.0
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
567.2
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayment of commercial paper
|
|
(106.3
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total used for financing activities
|
|
(136.9
|
)
|
|
(17.7
|
)
|
|
(7.9
|
)
|
|
(80.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(4.7
|
)
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
(16.4
|
)
|
|
46.5
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
19.8
|
|
|
134.0
|
|
|
(362.8
|
)
|
|
196.5
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
323.6
|
|
|
572.2
|
|
|
706.2
|
|
|
509.7
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
343.4
|
|
|
$
|
706.2
|
|
|
$
|
343.4
|
|
|
$
|
706.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CRANE CO.
|
Order Backlog
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
Fluid Handling
|
|
$
|
279.6
|
|
|
$
|
297.7
|
|
|
$
|
291.6
|
|
|
$
|
281.2
|
|
|
$
|
262.1
|
Payment & Merchandising Technologies
|
|
331.5
|
|
*
|
359.0
|
|
*
|
350.5
|
|
*
|
301.0
|
|
*
|
76.4
|
Aerospace & Electronics
|
|
446.6
|
|
|
445.1
|
|
|
441.3
|
|
|
381.2
|
|
|
373.6
|
Engineered Materials
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
13.6
|
Total Backlog
|
|
$
|
1,072.6
|
|
|
$
|
1,112.2
|
|
|
$
|
1,096.6
|
|
|
$
|
976.8
|
|
|
$
|
725.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Includes $231.1 million as of December 31, 2018, $252.4 million as of
September 30, 2018, $248.6 million as of June 30, 2018 and $211.2
million as of March 31, 2018 of backlog pertaining to the Crane Currency
business acquired in January 2018.
|
|
CRANE CO.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Percent
Change
December 31,
2018
|
|
Percent
Change
December 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Twelve
Months
|
INCOME ITEMS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
839.7
|
|
$
|
714.2
|
|
$
|
3,345.5
|
|
$
|
2,786.0
|
|
17.6%
|
|
20.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
110.1
|
|
|
87.3
|
|
|
441.3
|
|
|
388.4
|
|
26.0%
|
|
13.6%
|
Percentage of sales
|
|
|
13.1%
|
|
|
12.2%
|
|
|
13.2 %
|
|
|
13.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Special items impacting operating profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory step-up and backlog amortization
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition related charges
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
19.8
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
|
Repositioning charges, net of gain on property sale
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
14.7
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
|
|
Impact from change in accounting principle*
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
21.1
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit before special items
|
|
$
|
129.8
|
|
$
|
108.6
|
|
$
|
506.0
|
|
$
|
422.8
|
|
19.5%
|
|
19.7%
|
Percentage of sales
|
|
|
15.5%
|
|
|
15.2%
|
|
|
15.1 %
|
|
|
15.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
89.2
|
|
$
|
(28.7)
|
|
$
|
335.6
|
|
$
|
171.8
|
|
|
|
|
Per share
|
|
$
|
1.46
|
|
$
|
(0.48)
|
|
$
|
5.50
|
|
$
|
2.84
|
|
NM
|
|
93.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special items impacting net income (loss)
attributable to common shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory step-up and Backlog amortization - Net Of Tax
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition related charges - Net of Tax
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repositioning charges, net of gain on property sale - Net of Tax
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incremental financing costs associated with acquisition - Net of Tax
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of Tax Law Change
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
87.1
|
|
|
(5.5 )
|
|
|
87.1
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
1.44
|
|
$
|
(0.09 )
|
|
$
|
1.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Attributable To Common Shareholders Before Special Items
|
|
$
|
100.0
|
|
$
|
71.0
|
|
$
|
365.1
|
|
$
|
273.6
|
|
40.8%
|
|
33.5%
|
Per Basic Share
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
$
|
1.20
|
|
$
|
6.12
|
|
$
|
4.61
|
|
40.4%
|
|
33.0%
|
Per Diluted Share
|
|
$
|
1.64
|
|
$
|
1.18
|
|
$
|
5.99
|
|
$
|
4.53
|
|
39.6%
|
|
32.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In the three months ended December 31, 2017 Average Shares Outstanding
excluding the effect of diluted stock options were used to compute the
per share amounts since this period was in a loss position. Had Net
Income Attributable To Common Shareholders been reported for this
period, Average Shares Outstanding would have included the effect of
diluted stock options when computing per share amounts (see chart below).
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Average Basic Shares Outstanding
|
|
59,373
|
Effect of Diluted Stock Options
|
|
1,041
|
Average Shares Outstanding including the effect of Stock Options
|
|
60,414
|
|
|
When considering the effect of dilutive stock options on shares
outstanding, Net Income Attributable To Common Shareholders Before
Special Items is $1.64 per share and $1.18 per share for the three
months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Income Taxes - GAAP Basis
|
|
$
|
15.4
|
|
|
$
|
111.4
|
|
|
$
|
75.9
|
|
|
$
|
195.0
|
|
Tax effect of inventory step-up and backlog amortization
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
—
|
|
Tax effect of acquisition related charges
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
Tax effect of repositioning charges
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
Tax effect of incremental financing costs associated with acquisition
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impact of tax law change
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
(87.1
|
)
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
(87.1
|
)
|
Provision for Income Taxes - non-GAAP Basis
|
|
$
|
18.9
|
|
|
$
|
29.3
|
|
|
$
|
92.7
|
|
|
$
|
113.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Information:
|
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
|
|
|
Fluid
Handling
|
|
Payment &
Merchandising
Technologies
|
|
Aerospace
&
Electronics
|
|
Engineered
Materials
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
Company
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
279.7
|
|
|
$
|
312.8
|
|
|
$
|
196.5
|
|
|
$
|
50.7
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
839.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit - GAAP
|
|
30.8
|
|
|
46.1
|
|
|
44.2
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
(16.4
|
)
|
|
110.1
|
|
Inventory step-up and backlog amortization
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
Acquisition related charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
Repositioning charges, net of gain on property sale
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
Impact from change in accounting principle*
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
Operating Profit before Special Items
|
|
$
|
38.1
|
|
|
$
|
57.2
|
|
|
$
|
44.9
|
|
|
$
|
5.5
|
|
|
$
|
(15.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
129.8
|
|
Percentage of Sales
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
22.8
|
%
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
15.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Information:
|
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
Fluid
Handling
|
|
Payment &
Merchandising
Technologies
|
|
Aerospace
&
Electronics
|
|
Engineered
Materials
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
Company
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
272.2
|
|
|
$
|
194.4
|
|
|
$
|
184.9
|
|
|
$
|
62.7
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
714.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit - GAAP
|
|
17.6
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
55.5
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
(20.8
|
)
|
|
87.3
|
|
Transaction related costs
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
Repositioning charges, net of gain on property sale
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
(9.8
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
Impact from change in accounting principle*
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
Operating Profit before Special Items
|
|
$
|
31.4
|
|
|
$
|
37.7
|
|
|
$
|
45.6
|
|
|
$
|
10.0
|
|
|
$
|
(16.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
108.6
|
|
Percentage of Sales
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
19.4
|
%
|
|
24.7
|
%
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
15.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Represents the impact from the change in presentation of net periodic
pension and postretirement benefit costs.
|
|
CRANE CO.
|
Guidance
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
2019 Full Year Guidance
|
2019 earnings per share guidance
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share - GAAP basis
|
|
$
|
6.05
|
|
$
|
6.25
|
Repositioning Costs
|
|
0.13
|
|
0.13
|
Acquisition Integration Costs
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.07
|
Earnings Per Share - Non-GAAP basis
|
|
$
|
6.25
|
|
$
|
6.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOW ITEMS
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
2019 Full Year
Guidance
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Provided by Operating Activities
before Asbestos-Related Payments
|
|
$
|
208.9
|
|
|
$
|
159.1
|
|
|
$
|
477.7
|
|
|
$
|
380.0
|
|
|
$
|
475.0
|
|
|
$
|
505.0
|
|
Asbestos-related payments, net of insurance recoveries
|
|
(17.5
|
)
|
|
(15.7
|
)
|
|
(63.9
|
)
|
|
(62.5
|
)
|
|
(50.0
|
)
|
|
(50.0
|
)
|
Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
|
191.4
|
|
|
143.4
|
|
|
413.8
|
|
|
317.5
|
|
|
425.0
|
|
|
455.0
|
|
Less: Capital Expenditures
|
|
(33.2
|
)
|
|
(14.7
|
)
|
|
(108.8
|
)
|
|
(49.0
|
)
|
|
(90.0
|
)
|
|
(90.0
|
)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
$
|
158.2
|
|
|
$
|
128.7
|
|
|
$
|
305.0
|
|
|
$
|
268.5
|
|
|
$
|
335.0
|
|
|
$
|
365.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certain non-GAAP measures have been provided to facilitate comparison
with the prior year.
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S.
generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management
believes that non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain
non-recurring items present additional useful comparisons between
current results and results in prior operating periods, providing
investors with a clearer view of the underlying trends of the business.
Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making
financial, operating, planning and compensation decisions and in
evaluating the Company's performance.
In addition, Free Cash Flow provides supplemental information to assist
management and investors in analyzing the Company’s ability to generate
liquidity from its operating activities. The measure of Free Cash Flow
does not take into consideration certain other non-discretionary cash
requirements such as, for example, mandatory principal payments on the
Company's long-term debt. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may be
inconsistent with similarly captioned measures presented by other
companies, should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for,
the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005740/en/