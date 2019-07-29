Cranswick : Poll Result for 2019 Annual General Meeting

Cranswick plc ('Cranswick' or the 'Company')

Poll Result for 2019 Annual General Meeting

Resolution For No. of shares (see note 2) % Against No. of shares (see note 2) % No. of votes Withheld (see note 3) Total Votes Cast 1. Receive Annual Report and Accounts 41,372,946 99.99 5,460 0.01 341,153 41,378,406 2. Approve the Remuneration Report 40,795,320 98.35 685,449 1.65 238,789 41,480,769 3. Declare final dividend 41,587,349 99.68 131,840 0.32 371 41,719,189 4. Re-elect Kate Allum 41,249,262 98.87 469,927 1.13 371 41,719,189 5. Re-elect Mark Bottomley 37,681,360 90.32 4,037,695 9.68 505 41,719,055 6. Re-elect Jim Brisby 37,698,480 90.36 4,020,305 9.64 775 41,718,785 7. Re-elect Adam Couch 37,701,588 90.37 4,017,331 9.63 641 41,718,919 8. Re-elect Martin Davey 37,024,369 88.75 4,694,685 11.25 505 41,719,054 9. Re-elect Pam Powell 41,501,094 99.48 218,095 0.52 371 41,719,189 10. Re-elect Mark Reckitt 41,294,152 99.15 352,364 0.85 73,044 41,646,516 11. Re-elect Tim Smith 41,366,518 99.15 352,671 0.85 371 41,719,189 12. Re-appoint PwC as auditors 41,710,677 100.00 1,672 0.00 7,211 41,712,349 13. Authorise Directors to determine auditors' remuneration 41,711,788 100.00 606 0.00 7,166 41,712,394 14. Authorise allotment of shares 41,575,755 99.66 143,235 0.34 570 41,718,990 15. Disapply pre-emption rights (General)* 41,715,735 99.99 3,389 0.01 436 41,719,124 16. Disapply pre-emption rights (Acquisitions)* 39,981,123 95.84 1,736,924 4.16 1,512 41,718,047 17. Authorise purchase of own shares* 41,530,135 99.55 186,714 0.45 2,710 41,716,849 18. Call general meetings on 14 days notice* 38,335,618 91.89 3,382,201 8.11 1,741 41,717,819

* Special Resolution

NOTES:

1. All resolutions were passed

2. Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received.

3. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

4. Total number of shares in issue at 6pm on 25 July 2019 = 51,869,406 shares. 80.43% of voting capital was instructed.

In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed by Cranswick pls shareholders, other than ordinary business have been submitted to the National Storage mechanism and are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For enquiries:

Steven Glover, Company Secretary - 01482 275000