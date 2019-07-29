Log in
CRANSWICK PLC

(CWK)
07/29 11:30:00 am
2806 GBp   +8.93%
11:15aCRANSWICK : Poll Result for 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
02:45aCRANSWICK : First Quarter Trading Update and Acquisition
PU
07/25CRANSWICK : Dividend Declaration
PU
Cranswick : Poll Result for 2019 Annual General Meeting

0
07/29/2019 | 11:15am EDT

Cranswick plc ('Cranswick' or the 'Company')

Poll Result for 2019 Annual General Meeting

Resolution

For

No. of shares

(see note 2)

%

Against

No. of shares

(see note 2)

%

No. of votes Withheld (see note 3)

Total Votes Cast

1. Receive Annual Report and Accounts

41,372,946

99.99

5,460

0.01

341,153

41,378,406

2. Approve the Remuneration Report

40,795,320

98.35

685,449

1.65

238,789

41,480,769

3. Declare final dividend

41,587,349

99.68

131,840

0.32

371

41,719,189

4. Re-elect Kate Allum

41,249,262

98.87

469,927

1.13

371

41,719,189

5. Re-elect Mark Bottomley

37,681,360

90.32

4,037,695

9.68

505

41,719,055

6. Re-elect Jim Brisby

37,698,480

90.36

4,020,305

9.64

775

41,718,785

7. Re-elect Adam Couch

37,701,588

90.37

4,017,331

9.63

641

41,718,919

8. Re-elect Martin Davey

37,024,369

88.75

4,694,685

11.25

505

41,719,054

9. Re-elect Pam Powell

41,501,094

99.48

218,095

0.52

371

41,719,189

10. Re-elect Mark Reckitt

41,294,152

99.15

352,364

0.85

73,044

41,646,516

11. Re-elect Tim Smith

41,366,518

99.15

352,671

0.85

371

41,719,189

12. Re-appoint PwC as auditors

41,710,677

100.00

1,672

0.00

7,211

41,712,349

13. Authorise Directors to determine auditors' remuneration

41,711,788

100.00

606

0.00

7,166

41,712,394

14. Authorise allotment of shares

41,575,755

99.66

143,235

0.34

570

41,718,990

15. Disapply pre-emption rights (General)*

41,715,735

99.99

3,389

0.01

436

41,719,124

16. Disapply pre-emption rights (Acquisitions)*

39,981,123

95.84

1,736,924

4.16

1,512

41,718,047

17. Authorise purchase of own shares*

41,530,135

99.55

186,714

0.45

2,710

41,716,849

18. Call general meetings on 14 days notice*

38,335,618

91.89

3,382,201

8.11

1,741

41,717,819

* Special Resolution

NOTES:

1. All resolutions were passed

2. Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received.

3. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

4. Total number of shares in issue at 6pm on 25 July 2019 = 51,869,406 shares. 80.43% of voting capital was instructed.

In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed by Cranswick pls shareholders, other than ordinary business have been submitted to the National Storage mechanism and are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For enquiries:

Steven Glover, Company Secretary - 01482 275000

Disclaimer

Cranswick plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 15:14:08 UTC
