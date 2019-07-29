Cranswick : Poll Result for 2019 Annual General Meeting
0
07/29/2019 | 11:15am EDT
Cranswick plc ('Cranswick' or the 'Company')
Poll Result for 2019 Annual General Meeting
Resolution
For
No. of shares
(see note 2)
%
Against
No. of shares
(see note 2)
%
No. of votes Withheld (see note 3)
Total Votes Cast
1. Receive Annual Report and Accounts
41,372,946
99.99
5,460
0.01
341,153
41,378,406
2. Approve the Remuneration Report
40,795,320
98.35
685,449
1.65
238,789
41,480,769
3. Declare final dividend
41,587,349
99.68
131,840
0.32
371
41,719,189
4. Re-elect Kate Allum
41,249,262
98.87
469,927
1.13
371
41,719,189
5. Re-elect Mark Bottomley
37,681,360
90.32
4,037,695
9.68
505
41,719,055
6. Re-elect Jim Brisby
37,698,480
90.36
4,020,305
9.64
775
41,718,785
7. Re-elect Adam Couch
37,701,588
90.37
4,017,331
9.63
641
41,718,919
8. Re-elect Martin Davey
37,024,369
88.75
4,694,685
11.25
505
41,719,054
9. Re-elect Pam Powell
41,501,094
99.48
218,095
0.52
371
41,719,189
10. Re-elect Mark Reckitt
41,294,152
99.15
352,364
0.85
73,044
41,646,516
11. Re-elect Tim Smith
41,366,518
99.15
352,671
0.85
371
41,719,189
12. Re-appoint PwC as auditors
41,710,677
100.00
1,672
0.00
7,211
41,712,349
13. Authorise Directors to determine auditors' remuneration
41,711,788
100.00
606
0.00
7,166
41,712,394
14. Authorise allotment of shares
41,575,755
99.66
143,235
0.34
570
41,718,990
15. Disapply pre-emption rights (General)*
41,715,735
99.99
3,389
0.01
436
41,719,124
16. Disapply pre-emption rights (Acquisitions)*
39,981,123
95.84
1,736,924
4.16
1,512
41,718,047
17. Authorise purchase of own shares*
41,530,135
99.55
186,714
0.45
2,710
41,716,849
18. Call general meetings on 14 days notice*
38,335,618
91.89
3,382,201
8.11
1,741
41,717,819
* Special Resolution
NOTES:
1. All resolutions were passed
2. Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
3. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
4. Total number of shares in issue at 6pm on 25 July 2019 = 51,869,406 shares. 80.43% of voting capital was instructed.
In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed by Cranswick pls shareholders, other than ordinary business have been submitted to the National Storage mechanism and are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.