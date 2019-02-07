Cranswick : shares plunge after warning of lower 2019 margin

Log in
02/07/2019 | 04:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: Dumidru Voicu nets meat at Cranswick Convenience Foods in Milton Keynes

(Reuters) - Shares in meat processor Cranswick Plc crashed 20 percent on Thursday after it warned that operating margin would fall next fiscal year and posted a 2 percent drop in its third-quarter revenue.

The company, which processes and supplies fresh pork, sausage, bacon and cooked meats, has been investing heavily to increase capacity and boost operating efficiency.

Operating margins for the next year will likely be hit by higher costs related to start-up and commissioning of a poultry processing facility in Eye, Suffolk, it said.

The company, which supplies UK retailers and food firms, also flagged a "challenging commercial landscape" although it said it had signed a long-term supply agreement with Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc for the new facility.

Cranswick shares were down 19.9 percent at 2,374 pence at 0855 GMT.

(Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Arun Koyyur)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 494 M
EBIT 2019 94,6 M
Net income 2019 73,9 M
Finance 2019 23,6 M
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 20,56
P/E ratio 2020 19,52
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 1 529 M
Technical analysis trends CRANSWICK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 32,0  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Hartley Couch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Thomas Peter Davey Executive Chairman
Mark Bottomley Finance Director & Executive Director
Jim Brisby Executive Director & Commercial Director
Helen Catherine Allum Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRANSWICK PLC12.61%1 978
NESTLÉ9.52%267 706
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL15.41%66 847
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.80%58 704
DANONE5.35%50 642
GENERAL MILLS12.61%26 621
