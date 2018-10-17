Craven House Capital : Board Change

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Craven House Capital plc

('Craven House' or the 'Company')

Board Change

The Company announces that Mr. Richard Burrows' two-year appointment to the Board of Craven House has now come to an end. Mr Burrows has therefore stepped down as a director and Chairman of Craven House as of today's date. Mr. Mark Pajak will act as interim Chairman until the appointment of a new Chairman. The Board would like to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. Burrows for his invaluable support and guidance over the past two years.

