Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Craven House Capital PLC       GB00B01TVW49

CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- GBp   --.--%
09:23aCRAVEN HOUSE CA : Board Change
PU
08/24CRAVEN HOUSE CA : Result of General Meeting
PU
08/09CRAVEN HOUSE CA : Notice of General Meeting
PU
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Craven House Capital : Board Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 09:23am CEST

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Craven House Capital plc

('Craven House' or the 'Company')

Board Change

The Company announces that Mr. Richard Burrows' two-year appointment to the Board of Craven House has now come to an end. Mr Burrows has therefore stepped down as a director and Chairman of Craven House as of today's date. Mr. Mark Pajak will act as interim Chairman until the appointment of a new Chairman. The Board would like to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. Burrows for his invaluable support and guidance over the past two years.

~ Ends ~

For further information please contact:

About Craven House Capital:

The Company's Investing Policy is to invest in or acquire a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses or other assets globally in any geographic jurisdiction. The company will invest in both developed and developing markets providing long term patient capital and is often involved in special situations, restructuring, expansion and turn around investments in crisis and transitioning economies.

Disclaimer

Craven House Capital plc published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 07:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL PLC
09:23aCRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL : Board Change
PU
08/24CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL : Result of General Meeting
PU
08/09CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL : Notice of General Meeting
PU
06/11CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL : Settlement of Legal Dispute
PU
06/01CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL : Acquisition of insurance broker in United States
PU
04/24CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL : DLC Holdings Update
PU
02/07CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL : FMCD Ltd partially repay Convertible Loan
PU
01/18CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL : Result of AGM
PU
2017TR-1 : notification of major holdings
PU
2017CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL : Annual Results for year ended 31 May 2017
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Richard George William Burrows Chairman
Mark Joseph Pajak Non-Executive Director
Balbir S. Bindra Non-Executive Director
Calum Morrison Non-Executive Director
Brian Winters Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAVEN HOUSE CAPITAL PLC0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS2.54%1 036
DRAPER ESPRIT34.74%687
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%345
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP4.69%174
CM FINANCE INC3.80%115
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.