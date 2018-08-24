Craven House Capital : Result of General Meeting

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Craven House Capital plc

('Craven House' or the 'Company')

Result of General Meeting

The Company announces that all resolutions at today's General Meeting were passed.

The Company's Investing Policy is to invest in or acquire a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses or other assets globally in any geographic jurisdiction. The company will invest in both developed and developing markets providing long term patient capital and is often involved in special situations, restructuring, expansion and turn around investments in crisis and transitioning economies.