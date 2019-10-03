Log in
Crawford & Company

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Broadspire's Worker on Loan program: a win-win for injured workers and clients

10/03/2019 | 10:36am EDT

With each passing day, the likelihood that an injured worker will return to work decreases. Also, the longer an injured worker stays out of the workplace, the more likely that person will develop a self-perception of disability. It's this self-perception that contributes to making it more difficult for the injured worker to re-establish the discipline of being in the workplace full-time.

This is where Broadspire's Worker on Loan program comes into play. The program is designed to deliver a viable solution to improve employer operations and support an injured worker's sense of self-worth by maintaining workforce engagement. Broadspire accomplishes this by partnering with local nonprofit organizations.

The success of the Worker on Loan program is illustrated by the case of a worker who suffered multiple wrist injuries leading to an extended recovery. While the employer was able to offer light-duty for a period of time, when it came time for the injured worker's third and final surgery, the employer was no longer able to accommodate light-duty.

A Broadspire field case manager sensed that the employee was beginning to show signs of depression from not being able to return to work. The field case manager reported this to the Broadspire adjuster who then contacted the employer which ultimately agreed to try the Worker on Loan program.

Broadspire placed the injured worker with Habitat for Humanity. This was a great fit as the injured worker's former job was in construction. After placement with Habitat for Humanity, the field case manager saw a significant improvement in the injured worker's mood.

The temporary position allowed the injured worker to be productive and help others by working with a well-regarded nonprofit organization. The end result was that the injured worker returned to full-duty work nine weeks earlier than the planned length of disability resulting in a $5,000 savings on total temporary disability. This was a win-win for the injured worker and the employer.

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 14:35:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 056 M
EBIT 2019 71,4 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,51x
Capitalization 548 M
Chart CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Crawford & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,00  $
Last Close Price 9,68  $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harsha Vardhan Agadi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Ogburn Non-Executive Chairman
Rohit Verma Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial & Executive Vice President
Hilton Sturisky Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY7.56%566
ALLIANZ SE18.11%97 052
CHUBB LIMITED21.39%73 576
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP27.81%55 717
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES20.48%50 656
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC35.68%48 454
