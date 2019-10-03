Broadspire's Worker on Loan program: a win-win for injured workers and clients

With each passing day, the likelihood that an injured worker will return to work decreases. Also, the longer an injured worker stays out of the workplace, the more likely that person will develop a self-perception of disability. It's this self-perception that contributes to making it more difficult for the injured worker to re-establish the discipline of being in the workplace full-time.

This is where Broadspire's Worker on Loan program comes into play. The program is designed to deliver a viable solution to improve employer operations and support an injured worker's sense of self-worth by maintaining workforce engagement. Broadspire accomplishes this by partnering with local nonprofit organizations.

The success of the Worker on Loan program is illustrated by the case of a worker who suffered multiple wrist injuries leading to an extended recovery. While the employer was able to offer light-duty for a period of time, when it came time for the injured worker's third and final surgery, the employer was no longer able to accommodate light-duty.

A Broadspire field case manager sensed that the employee was beginning to show signs of depression from not being able to return to work. The field case manager reported this to the Broadspire adjuster who then contacted the employer which ultimately agreed to try the Worker on Loan program.

Broadspire placed the injured worker with Habitat for Humanity. This was a great fit as the injured worker's former job was in construction. After placement with Habitat for Humanity, the field case manager saw a significant improvement in the injured worker's mood.

The temporary position allowed the injured worker to be productive and help others by working with a well-regarded nonprofit organization. The end result was that the injured worker returned to full-duty work nine weeks earlier than the planned length of disability resulting in a $5,000 savings on total temporary disability. This was a win-win for the injured worker and the employer.