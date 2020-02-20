Crawford & Company® Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® ( www.crawco.com ) (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, will issue its earnings release for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 4:15 p.m., Eastern time.



The quarterly conference call, to discuss Crawford®’s quarterly earnings and other developments, will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

For audio access only , the call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-374-2518, Conference ID: 6458497.

For audio and slide presentation access , the call is being webcast by West Corporation, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xpmrjbeo ; the call can be accessed on the Crawford & Company website at http://investors.crawfordandcompany.com . Please note that individuals dialing into both the call and webcast simultaneously may experience a slight transmission delay.

The financial and statistical information for the earnings call will be placed on Crawford & Company's website at http://investors.crawfordandcompany.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=83420&p=quarterlyearnings .



For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com or contact Bruce Swain at 404-300-1051.