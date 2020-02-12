Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crawford & Company    CRD.B

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Crawford & Company® Board Declares Quarterly Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 02:56pm EST

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 11, 2020, at its regular quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors of Crawford & Company® declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share on the Class A Common Stock and $0.05 per share on the Class B Common Stock, payable on March 11, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2020. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock than on the voting Class B Common Stock, subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of Class A Common Stock must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of Class B Common Stock, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75% of the Class A Common Stock, voting as a class.

For further information regarding this press release, please call Bruce Swain at (404) 300-1051. 

About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CRAWFORD & COMPANY
02:56pCrawford & Company® Board Declares Quarterly Dividends
GL
02/11CRAWFORD MPANY : Employee spotlight — Patrick Richardson
PU
02/04Crawford & Company® Demonstrates Commitment to Inclusivity with Inception of ..
GL
02/04CRAWFORD MPANY : Intern to Employee – Amanda Bevis
PU
01/24Crawford & Company Announces Preliminary 2019 Financial Results
GL
01/06Crawford® to Present During the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference
GL
2019CRAWFORD MPANY : Ongoing fuel oil quality issues present a possible impact on H&..
PU
2019CRAWFORD & COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019AFLAC : Names Frederick Crawford President, Operating Chief, Effective Jan. 1
DJ
2019CRAWFORD MPANY : Intern to Employee – Larkin Shull
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 049 M
EBIT 2019 58,6 M
Net income 2019 8,87 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 69,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 461 M
Chart CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Crawford & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,00  $
Last Close Price 8,37  $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harsha Vardhan Agadi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Ogburn Non-Executive Chairman
Rohit Verma Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial & Executive Vice President
Hilton Sturisky Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY-17.54%461
ALLIANZ SE4.85%104 076
CHUBB LIMITED5.45%74 187
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP6.50%63 011
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES6.05%59 627
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC6.12%47 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group