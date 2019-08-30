Log in
Crawford & Company® appoints Lisa Bartlett President, UK & Ireland

08/30/2019

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, has confirmed that Clive Nicholls, president, UK & Ireland will retire from the company at the end of September 2019.  Lisa Bartlett, currently chief client officer, UK & Ireland, has been appointed to the position with effect from 1 October 2019, with Nicholls supporting the transition process during the month of September.

Clive Nicholls joined Crawford in 2009 as senior vice-president, global markets. During his time at Crawford he has held several senior roles and was appointed chief executive officer, UK & Ireland in March 2015.

Harsha V. Agadi, president and chief executive officer, Crawford, commented, “Clive has made numerous contributions to the success of Crawford in the UK and on the international stage. From the successful integration of GAB Robins, the launch of Crawford Legal Services and UK investments into data and innovation, he has played an instrumental role in Crawford’s growth. I want to thank Clive for his immense contribution to Crawford.”

Agadi continued, “After a rigorous and wide-ranging selection process both internally and externally, I am delighted to appoint Lisa Bartlett to the role of president, UK & Ireland to deliver on our One Crawford value to enable profitable growth of business, service excellence and innovative solutions for the benefit of our clients.

“Having worked in both the insurance and broking sectors in a variety of senior management roles, Lisa has a deep understanding and experience of the claims sector and the markets in which we operate. She is a strong, dynamic and value-driven leader with an impressive track record of delivering consistent, high-quality performance. Lisa has proven herself to be an excellent leader and her high standards for client satisfaction, people development and operational efficiency are delivering on our mission to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities.”

A search for a successor to the role of chief client officer, UK & Ireland is now underway.

About Crawford
Based in Atlanta, Ga., Crawford & Company® (www.crawfordandcompany.com) Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to companies and self-insured entities, with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Crawford Solution® offers comprehensive, integrated claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for major product lines including property and casualty claims management, workers compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. The Company’s shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B.

Media Contact: Lynn Cufley
+ 44 207 265 4067
lynn.cufley@crawco.co.uk 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
