CRAWFORD & COMPANY

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
03/09 03:29:51 pm
6.81 USD   -7.35%
03:13pCrawford & Company® to Present During the 24th Annual Insurance Conference
GL
03/06AMIGO : appoints consultant to assist sale
RE
03/05CRAWFORD : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Crawford & Company® to Present During the 24th Annual Insurance Conference

03/09/2020 | 03:13pm EDT

ATLANTA, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® (www.crawco.com) (NYSE:CRD-A) (NYSE:CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, today announced that both Crawford President & CEO, Harsha V. Agadi, and Chief Financial Officer, W. Bruce Swain, will present during the CFANY Raymond James 24th Annual Insurance Conference on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. EST. The conference will be held at CFA Society New York, 1540 Broadway, New York, NY 10036.

Interested investors and other parties may watch a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by going to https://www.cfany.org/crawford-company-crd-b-24th-annual-insurance-conference. Presentation materials will also be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website. The online replay will be available after the webcast.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com.

About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed  independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 056 M
EBIT 2020 69,2 M
Net income 2020 39,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,81%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,38x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 401 M
Chart CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Crawford & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,00  $
Last Close Price 7,35  $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harsha Vardhan Agadi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Ogburn Non-Executive Chairman
Rohit Verma Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial & Executive Vice President
Hilton Sturisky Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY-27.59%401
ALLIANZ SE-13.51%89 108
CHUBB LIMITED-6.96%65 445
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP-6.95%58 482
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-5.15%53 247
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-26.28%33 050
