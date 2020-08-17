Log in
CRAWFORD & COMPANY

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 08/17 05:20:56 pm
7.7400 USD   -3.13%
Crawford & Company® to Present Virtually During the 11th Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
GL
08/17CRAWFORD & COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03CRAWFORD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Crawford & Company® to Present Virtually During the 11th Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

08/17/2020

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company (www.crawco.com) (NYSE:CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly-listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates announced today that CEO, Rohit Verma, and Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Swain, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 27, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may watch a webcast of the presentation by going to http://wsw.com/webcast/threepa29/crd.b/. Presentation materials will also be available on the investor relations section of Crawford’s website. The on-line replay will remain available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com.

About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed  independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 964 M - -
Net income 2020 13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
Yield 2020 1,99%
Capitalization 430 M 430 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 7 337
Free-Float 50,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,00 $
Last Close Price 8,03 $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Rohit Verma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Odilo Blanco President & Director
Charles H. Ogburn Non-Executive Chairman
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Bart President-Global Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY-20.89%430
ALLIANZ SE-16.66%88 662
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.67%59 066
CHUBB LIMITED-16.39%58 741
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-13.35%56 359
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-39.63%26 696
