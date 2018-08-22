Log in
Crawford Launches New, Complete Service Solution for Hospitality Clients

08/22/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company®, the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, announced today the launch of Crawford’s hospitality offering, an industry-unique, comprehensive set of insurance solutions, to help hospitality clients drive business continuity and efficiencies, protect assets, limit risk, and build customer satisfaction.

Hospitality organizations depend on positive customer experiences to drive success and growth, and business interruption of any size can cause a negative experience – from employee injury to cybercrime and natural disasters.

“Crawford’s hospitality focus is the result of listening to our service industry clients and applying our suite of services, processes and technology, which are uniquely suited to the hospitality sector,” says Crawford’s President and Chief Executive Officer Harsha V. Agadi. “From minor damage to major catastrophic events, Crawford is there in real-time with the right team, right technology, and right processes to help our clients reduce the impact on their business and restore, rebuild and protect their brands.”

Crawford offers a unique, multi-faceted approach that consolidates Crawford capabilities into one offering, making it a complete, comprehensive solution for hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions, resorts, recreation facilities and parks. Hospitality businesses receive cost-effective risk mitigation services in areas such as third-party administration, loss adjusting, medical management, catastrophe support and other services.

Crawford’s global reach and integrated, advanced technological capabilities also make the hospitality sector a natural fit for its services.

“Thanks to our adoption of on-demand, mobile-centric technology, Crawford is uniquely positioned to handle risk mitigation quality assurance for hospitality franchises in a way that has not yet been seen in the industry,” explains Crawford’s Global COO Rohit Verma. “Through our WeGoLook™ capability, we can easily leverage our 40,000+ strong network of field ‘Lookers’ for all of a hotel’s locations to expedite claims investigations and ensure brand compliance. This innovation also comes with the reliability, reputation and stability of Crawford & Company.”

In addition to providing risk and insurance services to the hospitality industry through its WeGoLook capability and traditional adjusting teams, Crawford also offers customizable and scalable workers’ compensation solutions, incident management for cyber events, business interruption valuations  and access to Crawford’s repair contractors backed by a five-year workmanship warranty.

For more information, contact solutions@us.crawco.com.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawfordandcompany.com.

Media Contact:
Michelle Montgomery
404.300.1918
michelle_montgomery@us.crawco.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
