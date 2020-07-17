Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crawford & Company    CRD.B

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crawford mpany : A unified approach to restoring construction activity in the face of exceptional challenges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 12:16am EDT

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating effect on the construction industry, and it will be a long road to recovery for the sector. On-site activity ceased almost overnight on Monday 23 March when the UK Prime Minister announced a national lockdown to attempt to contain the spread of the virus. Since then, building contractors, consultants and other organisations have grappled with cash flow issues, employee furloughs and record absence due to sickness or self-isolation.

However, when customers and clients required emergency assistance, and where deemed essential and safe to do so, contractors and surveyors continued to work, putting customers first and assisting others in whatever way they could. This was not without cost; ONS statistics released on 11 May revealed that the construction industry had fared worse than many others in the UK, with a rate of 25.9 deaths per 100,000 working-age males among what was classed as 'low-skilled' construction workers.

Safe working practices are crucial to protect as many people as possible. As a result of the need to implement on-site social distancing, many contractors are citing higher than normal costs. Extra personal protective equipment (PPE), transportation costs and supervisory costs are just a handful of many examples. In addition, plant and materials have become more difficult to obtain. In particular plaster/plasterboard, aggregates and bricks have been in short supply. Many suppliers have now re-opened their manufacturing and distribution facilities; however, there will be a lag before availability returns to normal.

Crawford is responding to these significant challenges by adapting and enhancing our services. Crawford Building Consultancy successfully rolled out a desktop assessment service with an emphasis on top quality, promptly - delivering over 97% of all reports within three days, whilst receiving consistently positive feedback about the quality and value of the reports. Contractor Connection expanded their national decontamination service, assisting businesses and communities in safely continuing operations or returning to their premises following the actual or suspected presence of COVID-19.

On Wednesday 13 May, the UK Prime Minister made a further announcement highlighting construction as an industry that should 'return to work'. In response, Crawford Building Consultancy has resumed its full project management service subject to complying with safety guidelines, albeit still utilising a remote solution where possible. Contractor Connection has liaised closely with network members to help ensure contractor coverage is available in all areas and that all assignments can be fulfilled ensuring the wellbeing of our most vulnerable customers.

All of us have been affected by the coronavirus in some way, and our thoughts are especially with all of those who have suffered from the disease or lost loved ones as a result, as well as our own team members, many of whom have adapted to changes in the way we've worked.

We continue to work together to fulfil our mission of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities for our clients and their customers in a safe and vigilant manner.

John Humphries - Field Operations Manager, Crawford Building Consultancy

Tony Derbyshire - Network Director, Crawford Contractor Connection

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 04:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CRAWFORD & COMPANY
12:16aCRAWFORD MPANY : A unified approach to restoring construction activity in the fa..
PU
07/16Charles Schwab's 2Q Profit Falls
DJ
07/15CRAWFORD MPANY : The coronavirus and potential claims and causation
PU
06/24CRAWFORD MPANY : It's business as usual at the Crawford contact center
PU
06/24NAKED WINES : Online seller Naked Wines' sales pop during lockdown
RE
06/12Crawford & Company® agrees to sell its share of Lloyd Warwick International (..
GL
06/08UK and Japan aim for free trade deal this year as negotiations begin
RE
06/01CRAWFORD & COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18Crawford & Company Board Declares Quarterly Dividends
GL
05/06Crawford & Company® Announces Virtual Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Share..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 960 M - -
Net income 2020 12,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
Yield 2020 3,37%
Capitalization 393 M 393 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 7 436
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Crawford & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,00 $
Last Close Price 7,13 $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rohit Verma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Odilo Blanco President & Director
Charles H. Ogburn Non-Executive Chairman
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Bart President-Global Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY-29.75%393
ALLIANZ SE-14.21%88 027
CHUBB LIMITED-14.69%59 940
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES0.38%56 473
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-12.16%55 039
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-36.57%27 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group