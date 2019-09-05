Crawford mpany : Achieving Estimate Accuracy

When a policyholder suffers a loss, it's crucial that the estimate to put them back into the pre-loss condition is accurate. That's because when an estimate is inaccurate, it could lead to project delays, inappropriate expectations, and poor customer experiences for policyholders. And, when policyholders have a poor experience, chances are higher that they will want to switch to a different carrier. To maintain a positive relationship with your policyholders, you need accurate estimates.

So, how does Contractor Connection achieve estimate accuracy for carriers? We recruit and hire the right people. Moreover, we follow a very disciplined process.

One of the best ways to avoid inaccuracies is to recruit and hire the right people at the start. Because we engage estimators with our proprietary process, integrated technology, we are able to select highly skilled and experienced team members who have proven estimating knowledge, skills, and abilities.

Once we get the right people in place, we have those individuals follow a dedicated quality assurance process that we have fine-tuned for more than 20 years. Essentially, our process creates a continuous improvement loop that involves feedback from an estimate review team, a quality assurance audit team, and the carrier.

When an estimate is uploaded by a contractor and has inaccuracies, our review team will work with the contractor to revise the estimate quickly. We find that the extensive quality assurance inherent in our process ensures continuous improvement. Over time, our estimators get better at estimating. There are fewer inaccuracies and policyholders are happier.

At Contractor Connection, our goal is to make sure that the estimates we provide to you are fair, accurate and follow client guidelines and industry best practices. We achieve that goal by undergoing a comprehensive quality assurance process that includes hiring, training, and following a disciplined estimate process.

We take the administrative burden off your adjusters' hand by engaging people, process, and technology in a way that supports positive outcomes that satisfy policyholders. We also work with you to develop estimating guidelines so that our contractors understand how to properly make and submit their estimates. Additionally, our teams of reviewers and auditors help to make sure that we are providing clean and accurate estimates.

