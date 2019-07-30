Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crawford & Company    CRD.B

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Crawford mpany : Contractor Connections pushes for gender diversity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 01:00am EDT

The UK construction industry is facing a massive skills shortage - the highest since 1998. Our Contractor Connection Foundation is focused on working with key organisations to promote a more sustainable and diverse industry.

Today, women only make up around 14% of construction industry professionals. Partnering with The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), Crawford is committed to encouraging women to pursue successful careers in the construction industry, providing first-hand knowledge and supporting them in developing skills.

NAWIC is a member of the Contractor Connection Foundation which aims to promote a more diverse, open and sustainable environment in the UK's construction industry, including the challenges of labour shortage and the male-dominated demographic of the sector. Through the work of the Foundation, we have been able to create highly valuable partnerships with a number of influential bodies. These include NAWIC, which champions female construction workers; Building Heroes, which retrains military veterans as tradespeople; and Care Aware, which trains contractors to work in properties with people who have dementia or Alzheimer's.

On Thursday 25 July 2019, we hosted an informal networking event for NAWIC members in our own London offices. The evening gave a chance to mingle and hear from our guests, including Contractor Connection UK Managing Director, Lee Sadowski, about the work we are doing together and how far we have come with this valuable partnership.

At the event, Lee Sadowski said 'We need greater diversity in the industry as women and members of our minority communities are not sufficiently represented in the construction sector and if we are to understand and better serve communities then this needs to be addressed.'

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 04:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRAWFORD & COMPANY
01:00aCRAWFORD MPANY : Contractor Connections pushes for gender diversity
PU
07/25CRAWFORD MPANY : U.S. Directory goes digital
PU
07/23CRAWFORD MPANY : Sustained investment in the future of farming
PU
07/22Crawford & Company® Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
GL
07/18CRAWFORD MPANY : Herring Party marks start of ‘new chapter' for Crawford i..
PU
07/16CRAWFORD MPANY : Legal Services named Best Law Firm at British Claims Awards 201..
PU
07/11CRAWFORD MPANY : Making the right move, again
PU
07/09CRAWFORD MPANY : Always digging deeper — a workers compensation case study
PU
07/03Crawford & Company® acquires Penta
GL
05/22CRAWFORD & COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 046 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 37,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,49%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 522 M
Chart CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Crawford & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,00  $
Last Close Price 9,25  $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harsha Vardhan Agadi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Ogburn Non-Executive Chairman
Rohit Verma Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial & Executive Vice President
Hilton Sturisky Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY2.78%527
ALLIANZ SE21.13%98 415
CHUBB LTD18.42%69 766
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES28.46%52 387
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP18.90%51 668
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC45.32%49 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group