CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
Crawford mpany : Contractor Professionalism Results in Policyholder Satisfaction and Retention

08/20/2019 | 12:57am EDT

Over the past two decades, Contractor Connection has found that the satisfaction of policyholders depends greatly upon the behavior of the contractor selected to make repairs. We know that properly serving policyholders takes more than just putting together an estimate and doing the work. It takes professionalism and proactive communication to get the job done right.

Our contractors score high marks when it comes to customer satisfaction because we take the time to impress upon them the importance of professionalism and communication. When the contractor behaves in a professional manner communicating proactively, policyholders are happier. They are more satisfied with their experience dealing with the carrier. And, satisfied policyholders will stay with the carrier longer.

Here are a few of the best practices that our contractors engage in to keep policyholders happy.

Set expectations upfront

Whether or not a policyholder has ever worked with a contractor, it's critical that the contractor sit down with the policyholder to explain each step of the estimating and repair process. The contractor must:

  • Identify a primary contact with the company
  • Get a primary contact number from the policyholder
  • Explain that they will be examining the damages and coming up with an estimate
  • Detail the scope of the work
  • Point out who the subcontractors are and identify a primary contact
  • Indicate when the work should be finished
  • Explain that there will be a final walkthrough to ensure satisfaction
Stay in communication

Maintaining good communication is another key to policyholder satisfaction. Even though expectations have been set, things change. Appointments may get moved, and deadlines may shift for several reasons. The changes themselves are a source of frustration. Moreover, when a contractor is non-communicative during these changes, the policyholder will become even more frustrated. To either prevent or eliminate frustration, it is essential that the contractor stay in communication with the policyholder and be very responsive to phone calls from the policyholder. By doing this, the contractor can continuously manage expectations.

Do Quality work

A policyholder's satisfaction hinges on the quality of the work that was done. That's because when the work is done right, it brings back the insured's sense of normalcy. Here at Contractor Connection, we ensure that our contractors deliver quality experiences, conduct quality communication, and complete quality repairs that return the insured's property to its pre-loss condition.

Finish the work promptly

Finishing the work on the day that it was promised to be finished makes policyholders happy. However, that's not always possible. When it isn't possible, it's up to the contractor to communicate the delay and the updated schedule to the policyholder as soon as possible. The policyholder may be okay with the delay. However, they are certain to be upset if they were never notified of the delay. Going forward, the contractor must properly manage their subcontractors to keep them aligned with the updated work schedule.

Conduct a final walkthrough

The final walkthrough seals the deal. During the walkthrough, the contractor and the policyholder have the opportunity to inspect the repairs and identify any issues that may be present. Skipping this step does a disservice to the policyholder and results in a lower level of satisfaction since they may later discover a defect on their own after they have already signed off on the repairs. Not only does the final walkthrough give the policyholder the chance to determine whether the work was done correctly, but it also gives the contractor the opportunity to validate that their workmanship meets industry standards.

From setting expectations upfront to conducting a final walkthrough, the contractor holds the key to policyholder satisfaction. Having a contractor on your team that understands the importance of professionalism can mean the difference between keeping or losing a policyholder.

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 04:56:02 UTC
