Crawford mpany : Employee spotlight — Djarudi Umukunzi

News 
News

Crawford & Company : Employee spotlight — Djarudi Umukunzi

02/25/2020 | 01:33pm EST

Djarudi began working at Crawford as a security guard. He excelled at his job, but something was missing for him. Knowing that he could contribute more, he expressed his interest in becoming a claims adjuster.

Just four months after starting at Crawford, Djarudi was given the opportunity to attend basic property and casualty courses. And, six months later, he accepted a position as a multi-line adjuster trainee in Boston, Massachusetts. That was when he packed up his life and relocated from Atlanta, Georgia to Boston. Eight months later, he was promoted out of the trainee program.

Djarudi has a strong connection to Crawford.

'I am inspired by the culture and the mission of the company and being able to assist and restore lives, businesses, and communities. I am also excited to have the opportunity to grow and advance my career.'

He also enjoys the flexibility of creating his daily schedule. During a typical week, Djarudi spends one day in the office and the remaining days on the road doing inspections. He likes the people he works with and the fact that he can call on anybody on his team for assistance.

One case stands out in his mind. While dealing with a claimant who lost her husband, Djarudi spoke several times with the claimant trying to get an invoice for hotel and other related expenses. 'Being able to deal with the claimant during her time of mourning while also settling the claim was very touching,' shares Djarudi. 'It gave me personal satisfaction to help.'

In his spare time, Djarudi enjoys watching soccer and NBA basketball. Also, since moving to Boston, he has become a big fan of the NFL's New England Patriots.

Crawford & Company published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 18:31:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 049 M
EBIT 2019 58,6 M
Net income 2019 8,87 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,61%
P/E ratio 2019 63,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 425 M
