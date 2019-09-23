Crawford mpany : Intern Spotlight — Logan Best

At Crawford & Company, 'empowerment' serves as one of our foundational 'RESTORE' values. This is one of the many reasons why our internship program has been such a success. We allow college students to learn from some of our most influential talents in every discipline. Our interns' ability to get hands-on experience and training helps some of our best and turns them into rising stars. Putting our RESTORE values to work, Crawford has empowered multiple interns on their journey to finding a post-graduate career. One of Crawford's most recent intern stories is Logan Best, a senior from The University of South Carolina.

Within his first week in the claims department, Logan realized how much of an impact he could have on the lives of everyday people.

'My first time talking to a claimant, I began to understand how traumatic this process can be for them.' He explained. 'It motivated me to help them through a challenging time.'

Logan spent the first couple of weeks in the program as a claims intern before moving to the marketing and communications department. As a senior public relations student, this move aligned him more with his career focus. 'I was excited to move to the marketing department, but I was also extremely appreciative of the experience I gained in claims.' He says. 'Starting in the claims department helped me strengthen my understanding of the insurance industry.'

In the marketing department, Logan worked with multiple members of the team, including Marketing Manager Chris Stephenson.



'Chris was a massive help to me in the program. I wasn't producing the best-written content at first, so he sat down with me and walked me through how to improve. I was proud of my work after implementing some of his strategies.'

The internship program helped Logan to become more adaptable and innovative. Among other things, his time spent at Crawford made him more confident in his ability to write.

Our internship program works to provide expert assistance and guidance to some of the brightest young minds. 'I'm leaving here proud of my accomplishments,' says Logan. 'I'm excited to apply all the knowledge I've learned here in future jobs and projects.'