Crawford mpany : Legal Services named Best Law Firm at British Claims Awards 2019

Crawford Legal Services (CLS) is delighted to have been named Best Law Firm at the British Claims Awards 2019. The award is presented to legal teams that, among other things, employ an innovative, flexible and ethical approach to claims work and the creative use of technology and other resources to improve client experience.

CLS has grown rapidly since its launch in November 2016. Last year alone it achieved 177 percent growth, having been instructed on over 2750 claims and with over 30 employees in two locations.

CLS is an independent legal practice but sits seamlessly within the Crawford & Company and Broadspire claims management solutions, leveraging Crawford's global expertise and enhancing Crawford's end-to-end 'connected claims' solution.

The team was formed to disrupt the marketplace with a tailored solution that saves clients valuable time and money, delivering national quality at the regional cost.

CLS' complete end-to-end service covers all policy types (including motor, property, transport, liability and cyber insurance and reinsurance), can be accessed at any point in the policy lifecycle and is focused on achieving the right outcomes from the outset.

The service model is already proven to deliver a highly cost-effective solution, reducing claim life cycles by 25 percent, handling fees by 47 percent, legal fees by 20 percent and 63 percent against the amount claimed, on average.

With insurers under constant pressure to identify and manage fraudulent claims as early as possible in the claims cycle, we have delivered significant success against target firms, savings on fraudulent claims and improvements in repudiation rates.

Recent studies also estimate that up to 15 percent of general insurance claims are closed with a missed subrogation opportunity and even when recoveries are pursued, significant commercial opportunities are missed. CLS sits at the heart of the 'One Crawford' Recovery and Subrogation solution, with the ability to differentiate in both service and commercial terms and has already achieved multi million-pound returns for our clients.

And CLS has also broken away from traditional pricing structures including a new outcome-based remuneration model, which means we succeed when our clients succeed.

This all sets us apart from the traditional approach employed by the insurance arms of commercial law firms, giving clients a genuine alternative for the first time.

The growth plans are exciting and as it is not restricted by equity partner ownership and is supported by the significant global infrastructure of the wider Crawford business, it has the agility and flexibility to align to clients changing needs and requirements.