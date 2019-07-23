Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crawford & Company    CRD.B

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Crawford mpany : Sustained investment in the future of farming

0
07/23/2019 | 12:10am EDT

Highly skilled, niche adjusters will become increasingly in demand as insured risks become ever more complex and claims become larger and more demanding. This is true for virtually all sectors that Crawford operates in and, in my view, particularly for the agricultural sector.

The farming industry is undergoing a transformative period that will significantly alter how food is produced. Innovative approaches to new food demands, such as the development of floating farms and the growth in insect farming, are evolving in tandem with alternative farming methods designed to enhance sustainability and reduce the sector's impact on climate change.

At Crawford, huge investment in attracting and retaining employees from the agricultural sector, and the development of sector-specific training and development programs, form a central part of our drive to ensure our adjusting capabilities evolve in tandem with the changes we are seeing in the farming sector.

A recognized leader in the handling of agricultural claims both within the UK and globally, Crawford currently has one of the most diverse and experienced teams of specialists in the sector. Yet to maintain that position, we are working from the ground up, attracting talent from leading agricultural universities and colleges who already have that passion for farming and desire to learn more and to contribute to its development.

That investment in the agricultural loss adjusters of next-generation farming includes a bespoke range of graduate and trainee schemes that help to develop insurance and adjusting skills, as well as strengthening our team's understanding of changing farming practices. These combine practical, on-site sessions, as well as classroom and on-line training programs designed to ensure that we are prepared for the farms of the future.

That training also extends beyond the boundaries of Crawford and out to our clients in the agricultural sector. For example, we recently worked with a client to develop and deliver training to their underwriters around how the industry is adapting to become more sustainable.

Another key part of our training program is mentoring. That regular direct contact between seasoned adjusters and rising talent is a critical part of creating and inspiring the next generation of adjuster. It's about harnessing the passion that we know is already there and helping to direct it. That also means offering clear career progression paths that help to create engaged teams.

Our intake of up-and-coming adjusters in the agricultural sector is unprecedented and through our training and mentoring programs, our goal is to take them through our door and get them out into the fields as quickly as we possibly can.

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 04:09:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 046 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 37,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 536 M
Chart CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Crawford & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,00  $
Last Close Price 9,50  $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harsha Vardhan Agadi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Ogburn Non-Executive Chairman
Rohit Verma Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial & Executive Vice President
Hilton Sturisky Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY3.78%528
ALLIANZ SE23.16%100 988
CHUBB LTD14.79%67 893
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP19.07%52 321
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES26.14%51 441
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC41.94%48 654
